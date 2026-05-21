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In the recent decision of John Goubran & Associates Pty Ltd ACN 070 974 819 v The Owners – Strata Plan 57150 [2026] NSWDC 9 (Goubran) it was held that the limitation period which was amended from 2 years to 6 years from 1 July 2025 under s106(6), is not retrospective and does not extend the limitation period beyond 2 years where this former limitation period was ‘extinguished’ prior to the changes coming in.
The District Court stated that the change of the limitation period to 6 years was subject to the presumption against retrospectivity referenced in Rodway v R [1990] HCA 19. Note that retrospectivity in this context, if it applied, would have the effect of re-enlivening a previously extinguished claim. Nevertheless, this concept does not apply as the decision was not a procedural change.
This case characterises the change from 2 to 6 years as ‘extend[ing]’ the limitation period. The notion of an extension suggests that the limitation period was not extinguished and then reinstated as 6 years. This means that it just lengthens the existing time of 2 years.
The effect of this is, that a claim within 2 years of the date the 6 year change came into effect, would be extended to the 6 years as ‘[t]he amendment to s 106(6) of the Act affects existing rights and obligations’. However, if the awareness arose more than 2 years before 30 June 2025, being the date the change came into effect, then the limitation period is limited to 2 years.
What is the date you become aware of your loss?
The Goubran case also commented on when the limitation period started to run in that case under section 106(6) of the SSMA.
Although in our view, the comments made, seemed to align the date of awareness of “loss” to the “cause” rather than the “effect” when the lot owner in this case tried to amend his existing claim pleading common law negligence to bring in an additional claim under section 106(5) of the SSMA after the legislation changes were brought in.
The earlier established interpretation of when one ‘becomes aware of the loss’ can be found in White House Developments Pty Ltd v The Owners — Strata Plan No 70276 [2025] NSWCATAP 68 at paragraph [70] when it cites The Owners — Strata Plan No 74232 v Tezel [2023] NSWCA 35 (Tezel).
Tezel found that an owner must become aware of ‘the type or kind of loss’ as opposed to the specific loss claimed. Additionally, at paragraph [39] of Tezel, the court said that an owner does not become aware of loss on ‘the date on which the relevant cause of action accrues’.
In Goubran, it was found that the applicant ‘became aware of the loss…’ when the water ingress was first noticed in the apartment. Not when the owner became aware he would suffer rental loss. This departs from cases where it has been held that a ‘loss’ under section 106(5) of the SSMA arises when an owner becomes aware of that type of loss rather than an awareness of the breach itself.
This decision could have significant impact for owners when establishing the date of awareness of loss and could mean an owner bringing a claim for loss, may be out of time, if an owner is aware of the damage well before being aware of the loss.
In our view, the findings in Tezel are justified when determining ‘awareness of loss’ under section 106(6) of the SSMA.
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
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