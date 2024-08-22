Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.

In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch and Sarah journey through the ATO's new draft tax determination and PCG in relation to whether amounts of trust capital distributed to Australian resident beneficiaries are subject to section 99B. There's a special shout-out for art lovers and yacht enthusiasts who may benefit from foreign trusts: be careful of borrowing paintings or going sailing in the Mediterranean! Travel to TaxLand with us via Spotify or Apple Podcasts to learn more.

