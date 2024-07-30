ARTICLE
30 July 2024

Podcast: TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah – Lessons from Quy – the importance of intention when assessing a person's residency

Looks at questions of law that may arise when determining a taxpayer's residency under the ordinary concepts test & domicile test.
In this episode of TaxLand, join Fletch and Sarah for front-row seats to the Federal Court's decision in Quy v Commissioner of Taxation (No 3) [2024] FCA 726. They look at questions of law that may arise when determining a taxpayer's residency under the ordinary concepts test and domicile test. Travel to TaxLand with us via Spotify or Apple Podcasts to learn more.

