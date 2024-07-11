In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch and Sarah look at recent amendments to the Tax Agent Services Act that impose obligations on tax agents to report significant breaches of the Code of Professional Conduct, both for themselves and other tax agents. Travel to TaxLand with us via Spotify or Apple Podcasts to learn more.

