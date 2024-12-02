Clearance Achieved: Securing Regulatory Approval For NSW's First Renewable Energy Zone (Video)

In late 2020, the NSW Government unveiled its Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap to replace coal-fired power with renewable energy, focusing on developing Renewable Energy Zones (REZs).

FTI Consulting is an independent global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. Located in all major business centres worldwide, we work with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and opportunities.

In late 2020, the NSW Government unveiled its Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap to replace coal-fired power with renewable energy, focusing on developing Renewable Energy Zones (REZs). In December 2022, FTI Consulting was engaged to help EnergyCo secure regulatory approval and finalise agreements for the Central-West Orana REZ, which is expected to deliver over $3 billion in net benefits to NSW electricity consumers.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.