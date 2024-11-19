Project Revitalised: Securing Renewable Energy For Southeast Asia.

From major international projects in clean energy to new investments in Australia's National Electricity Market ('NEM'), FTI Consulting's Energy, Power & Products team works at the forefront of issues driving commercial and regulatory changes in the industry.

We provide an array of services addressing the strategic, financial, operational, reputational, regulatory and capital needs of our energy clients. This includes renewable and clean energy businesses, utilities providers, trade associations, regulators, government bodies, energy companies, equity sponsors and debt providers that participate in this market. With experts in economics, policy advisory, strategic communications, corporate finance, restructuring, business transformation and dispute advisory, our multidisciplinary team can support you across the entire energy value chain.

How We Help

Market Design and Regulation

We actively work with clients to analyse and design frameworks that support the development of markets to deliver government objectives. This includes detailed analysis of issues emerging and how market and regulatory frameworks can be leveraged to incentivise desired outcomes:

Market governance arrangements — design of governance arrangements, cost-benefit analysis of governance structures and applicability of governance structure for different market contexts.

— design of governance arrangements, cost-benefit analysis of governance structures and applicability of governance structure for different market contexts. Energy market design — design and assessment of market design alternatives and new market arrangements, locational marginal pricing and auction design.

— design and assessment of market design alternatives and new market arrangements, locational marginal pricing and auction design. Procurement process — design and assessment of procurement processes (single buyer models, multiple wholesale market participants, centralised dispatch, day-ahead markets and balancing mechanisms).

— design and assessment of procurement processes (single buyer models, multiple wholesale market participants, centralised dispatch, day-ahead markets and balancing mechanisms). Economic regulation — design and assessment of regulated pricing frameworks, regulated revenue modelling, economic benchmarking and demand forecasts.

Our team supports public and private sector clients to develop new energy projects in the transitioning energy market. We work with our clients to understand the different commercial, strategic and regulatory drivers that will enable the successful deployment of capital and the realisation of business plans:

Commercial analysis — commercial delivery models assessment, funding and financial analysis.

— commercial delivery models assessment, funding and financial analysis. Bid strategies for new infrastructure funding — scenario analysis, assessment of bid parameters and assessment of bids against evaluation criteria.

— scenario analysis, assessment of bid parameters and assessment of bids against evaluation criteria. Funding sources — evaluation of range of funding services including commonwealth and state-based funding support and concessional financing.

— evaluation of range of funding services including commonwealth and state-based funding support and concessional financing. Regulatory approval processes — cost-benefit analysis, options assessment, financial analysis and stakeholder engagement.

In the transition to a low carbon energy industry, many existing players are vulnerable to declining revenues but have the capital and capabilities that can be leveraged to target low carbon opportunities. Our team works closely with these clients to understand how they can leverage their expertise, capabilities and assets to successfully enter new markets:

Market entry strategies — identification of opportunities, prioritisation of investments, market modelling and revenue forecasting and identification of potential acquisition targets.

— identification of opportunities, prioritisation of investments, market modelling and revenue forecasting and identification of potential acquisition targets. Supply chain analysis — barrier to entry assessment, assessment of delivery partners and their capabilities, skills and capability gap analysis, funding and financing requirements.

— barrier to entry assessment, assessment of delivery partners and their capabilities, skills and capability gap analysis, funding and financing requirements. Transaction support — supporting buyers and sellers in assessing opportunities and risks associated with potential mergers or acquisitions.

We use PLEXOS to forecast electricity market outcomes and a range of bespoke modelling and optimisation tools to support client decision making, including:

Energy market modelling — We use our in-house, PLEXOS-based electricity and gas market models to understand the impact of new projects and market changes on wholesale electricity prices and market outcomes.

— We use our in-house, PLEXOS-based electricity and gas market models to understand the impact of new projects and market changes on wholesale electricity prices and market outcomes. Storage optimisation modelling — Our bespoke storage revenue optimisation model provides insight into the value of new energy storage technologies.

— Our bespoke storage revenue optimisation model provides insight into the value of new energy storage technologies. Decision simulation and war-gaming — Run sessions to stress test decisions and improve decision making processes in the energy market, using our proprietary platform.

— Run sessions to stress test decisions and improve decision making processes in the energy market, using our proprietary platform. Economic analysis toolkit — Our broader team of economic experts specialise in cost-benefit analysis and in quantifying the economic benefits of policies and investments.

Focussed on the strategic, operational, financial and capital needs of businesses, we address the full spectrum of financial and transactional challenges faced by companies, boards, private equity sponsors, creditor constituencies and other stakeholders. Our services include:

Insolvency and restructuring

Creditor advisory

Cash and liquidity management

Performance improvement

Working capital management

Crisis management

Interim management

Australia's energy market is rapidly evolving, requiring companies to adapt to challenges, address changing dynamics and effectively communicate with consumers and policymakers. Our experts advise companies across the energy sector on the most critical issues facing their businesses, including:

Corporate reputation — Whether it's a change in company strategy, new personnel or the launch of an innovative business or product, we work with your team to develop comprehensive communications strategies that support a company's commercial goals.

— Whether it's a change in company strategy, new personnel or the launch of an innovative business or product, we work with your team to develop comprehensive communications strategies that support a company's commercial goals. Public affairs — We help you understand the evolving energy regulations, engage policymakers at local, state and federal levels and develop effective outreach programs and public issues campaigns.

— We help you understand the evolving energy regulations, engage policymakers at local, state and federal levels and develop effective outreach programs and public issues campaigns. Financial communications — We advise business leaders during high-stakes corporate events, including IPOs, capital raises, divestments, shareholder activist situations and M&A.

— We advise business leaders during high-stakes corporate events, including IPOs, capital raises, divestments, shareholder activist situations and M&A. Crisis management — We help clients prepare and respond to crises by assessing them against global standards and developing tailored frameworks, policies, training and simulations.

— We help clients prepare and respond to crises by assessing them against global standards and developing tailored frameworks, policies, training and simulations. Digital and insights — Our digital analytics and social listening tools provide real-time insights and tailored recommendations for effective responses.

Project Revitalised: Securing Renewable Energy For Southeast Asia

FTI Consulting helped to unlock a funding deadlock at Sun Cable, developer of the Australia-Asia Power Link ("AAPL") project, a giga-scale renewables project that will provide green energy from Australia to Southeast Asia, ensuring its future viability and contribution to the region's energy transition.

