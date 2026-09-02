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From 1 October 2026, new and returning strata committee members must complete free online training delivered by NSW Fair Trading. This must be done within 3 months of being appointed to the committee.
The training will cover legal responsibilities, governance, risk management and effective decision-making to help committees better manage their strata communities
If a committee member’s training is not done on time, they are automatically removed from the committee.
Visit the Department of Fair Trading Website Strata committee training | NSW Government
- A committee member appointed on 1 October 2026 must do their training by 1 January 2027.
- A committee member appointed on 1 June 2027 must do their training by 1 September 2027.
- A committee member appointed before 1 October 2026 does not need to do training until they are next appointed, although they may choose to do it earlier.
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]