From October 2026, all new and returning strata committee members in New South Wales will be required to complete mandatory online training within three months of their appointment...

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From 1 Octo­ber 2026, new and return­ing stra­ta com­mit­tee mem­bers must com­plete free online train­ing deliv­ered by NSW Fair Trad­ing. This must be done with­in 3 months of being appoint­ed to the committee.

The train­ing will cov­er legal respon­si­bil­i­ties, gov­er­nance, risk man­age­ment and effec­tive deci­sion-mak­ing to help com­mit­tees bet­ter man­age their stra­ta communities

If a com­mit­tee member’s train­ing is not done on time, they are auto­mat­i­cal­ly removed from the committee.

Vis­it the Depart­ment of Fair Trad­ing Web­site Stra­ta com­mit­tee train­ing | NSW Government

A com­mit­tee mem­ber appoint­ed on 1 Octo­ber 2026 must do their train­ing by 1 Jan­u­ary 2027.

A com­mit­tee mem­ber appoint­ed on 1 June 2027 must do their train­ing by 1 Sep­tem­ber 2027.

A com­mit­tee mem­ber appoint­ed before 1 Octo­ber 2026 does not need to do train­ing until they are next appoint­ed, although they may choose to do it earlier.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

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