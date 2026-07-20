New South Wales has introduced sweeping reforms to real estate agent conduct through the Property and Stock Agents Amendment Act 2026, dramatically increasing penalties for underquoting and exploitative practices. The legislation imposes new procedural requirements including mandatory Statements of Information, stricter price advertising rules, and penalties reaching up to $110,000 or three times commission earned.

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The Property and Stock Agents Amendment (Underquoting and Other Agent Conduct) Act 2026 (NSW) (the Amendment Act) was assented on 29 June 2026. The Amendment Act amends the Property and Stock Agents Act 2002 (NSW) (the PSA), which seeks to impose new procedural requirements, and obligations on real estate agents. Notably it also seeks to impose harsher penalties.

The catalyst for the Amendment Act was in an attempt to stop the misleading practice of underquoting. Underquoting is the practice where agents advertise properties below their reasonable estimate of selling price to manufacture interest in a property, ultimately driving up the final sale price.

Consumers and agents alike have criticised the practice, seeing it as both anticompetitive and demoralising for consumers. By definition, underquoting occurs when an agent quotes below their estimated selling price. This, in our experience, doesn’t occur frequently – the issue in our view, is that agents are using low estimates in order to quote at that level when comparable market data indicates that the property should be priced at a higher level.

Although underquoting was the initial spark, the reforms made by the Amendment Act are expansive, including a number of sweeping changes such as increased and new penalties.

It is clear the Amendment Act seeks to reform the real estate industry, with the hope that consumer confidence will return.

It is key that real estate agents review the Amendment Act so that they understand the changes made, and, if necessary, complete additional training. While some changes take effect from the assent date (29 June 2026) and are enforceable now, schedules 1[1] [13] – [19] [21] and [27] – [29] of the Amendment Act are yet to take effect.

Key takeaways

Penalty caps: Some penalty caps have increased by 400% and up to 1,000 penalty units. Currently, each penalty unit equates to $110. Therefore, in some instances, a penalty of up to $110,000 may be imposed.

Imprisonment: A real estate agent who obtains a beneficial interest in a property they were retained to sell now faces the prospect of 2 years imprisonment.

Undoubtedly, this appears to be in response to Norah v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2025] NSWCATOD 133, where real estate agent Rachelle Norah (Norah) took advantage of Mr A, an isolated 82-year-old man with dementia, purchasing Mr A’s home, with an estimated market value of $1,100,000, for the reduced purchase price of $600,000.

Norah received the maximum penalty available, being a 12-month suspension and a fine of $11,000. This amendment sends a clear message that exploitative acts by real estate agents will not be tolerated.

Disciplinary Action: New disciplinary actions are now available to the decisionmaker, including requiring agents to retain an independent valuer to verify estimated selling prices. Notably, changes to breach publication options mean publication is no longer limited to the Name and Shame Register. Instead, it may include, but is not limited to:

Placement of a sign in the agency window

Sending letters to other agents in the area advising of the breach

Mandatory considerations: When deciding to take disciplinary action against an agent, the decisionmaker must consider:

the number of offences previously committed under the PSA and associated regulations

other contraventions of the PSA and regulations

Delivery of signed agency agreement: A copy of the signed and compliant agency agreement must be served on the vendor within 48 hours of signing. Failure to do so disentitles the agent to commission and expenses. We are yet to see if section 55A of the PSA will be repealed in this regard.

Statement of Information (SOI): Unless exempt, real estate agents will be required to prepare SOIs for all residential property sales and store the original SOI for 3 years.

SOIs will be an approved form, which is yet to be finalised but expected later this year. Agents must display SOIs at property inspections, ensure copies are available with any advertising, and provide the SOI to prospective purchasers within 2 business days of a request for either the SOI or a contract.

Underquoting

The Amendment Act seeks to dissuade and stamp out underquoting. The following amendments are expected to come into effect later in the year:

Estimated Selling Price: It is already the practice that all agency agreements need to include a reasonable estimate of the likely selling price or price range. Estimates must be provided to vendors before entering an agency agreement.

An agent must consider comparable properties sold in accordance with ESP guidelines when reaching a reasonable estimate. We are yet to see what the guidelines are but these are welcomed because there is too much subjectivity when determining comparables.

Advertised Selling Price: Except for sale signs, real estate agents will not be allowed to advertise the sale of a residential property without an advertised selling price (or price range). The advertised selling price cannot be less than the estimated selling price, or if a range, cannot be less than the lowest estimated selling price in the range.

The advertised selling price also cannot be less than the highest bid made on the property at auction or less than an offer rejected by the vendors because it was too low.

Where a real estate agent becomes aware of a non-compliant priced residential property advertisement, they must remove online advertisements within 1 business day and physical advertisements within a reasonable period.

Representations by Agents: When marketing a property, real estate agents are prohibited from making statements or indicating that a property will be sold for less than the estimated selling price, the previously highest bid at an auction, or any offer rejecting because it was too low.

Commission adjusted penalties: Real estate agents who breach the above obligations may face a maximum penalty, being the greater of:

1,000 penalty units ($110,000); or

3 times the amount of the commission paid under the agency agreement.

These changes make it clear that the professional standards required of real estate agents is being increased. Whilst these changes are generally welcomed, it is yet to be seen if enforcement of same will garner changes that the Amendment Act seeks to implement.

If you have any questions, require assistance, or want to discuss reviewing your processes and procedures, please feel free to contact the Real Estate team at Swaab.

A link to the Amendment Act can be found here.

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