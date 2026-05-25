- in Australia
- with readers working within the Consumer Industries, Media & Information and Law Firm industries
- within Strategy, About Mondaq and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
Background and Parties
Mr. Elkhouri (Elkhouri) owned Lot 11, a penthouse apartment in an 11 lot residential strata scheme at Point Piper, Sydney. The lot occupied the top two levels of the building and included balconies and rooftop areas that were common property. When Elkhouri purchased Lot 11 in 2007, he had no exclusive rights to use these common property areas, which were accessible only through his lot. Previous exclusive use rights had been repealed before his purchase.
Following Elkhouri’s death, his sons, as executors of his estate, and Perpetual Corporate Trust Ltd (Perpetual), the mortgagee in possession of Lot 11, pursued the matter in the NSW Supreme Court.
Exclusive Use By-Law and Disputes
In 2015, Elkhouri successfully obtained an exclusive use by-law for the balcony and roof areas through Tribunal action. Later, disputes arose over water damage to other apartments caused by water ingress through these common property areas. These disputes were resolved by a deed of settlement, which led to the Owners Corporation passing a new by-law, By-law 30, in 2017.
By-law 30 granted the owner of Lot 11 exclusive use and enjoyment rights over the balconies on levels 5 and 6 and rooftop spaces, subject to conditions including a sunset date. The sunset date was one year after the by-law was lodged for registration, and time was “of the essence”. The owner had to comply with certain “critical obligations” such as carrying out initial repairs, including waterproofing, to specifications developed by, and to be certified by, the Owners Corporation’s building consultant.
Clause 30.3 and Critical Obligations
Clause 30.3 of By-law 30 stated that exclusive use rights would cease the day after the sunset date if the owner failed to meet the critical obligations. These obligations, detailed in clause 30.7, included completing repairs, paying certain monies, and obtaining insurance.
Mr. Elkhouri completed much of the required work before the sunset date but did not fully comply with all obligations, including some repairs, payments, and insurance requirements. Clause 30.7 allowed the Owners Corporation to complete the work if the owner failed to do so and to seek reimbursement, damages, and indemnity from the owner.
Legal Issue: Whether Clause 30.3 Was “Unjust” Under Section 149(1)(c) of the SSMA
The Owners Corporation challenged the primary judge’s finding that clause 30.3 was “unjust” under section 149(1)(c) of the Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW) (SSMA). This section empowers the Tribunal to change a common property rights by-law if conditions relating to maintenance or upkeep are unjust.
This case was the first judicial consideration of section 149(1)(c). The Court of Appeal also considered whether the NSW Supreme Court had jurisdiction to declare conditions of a by-law unjust or whether only the Tribunal could exercise that power. The Court rejected the Owners Corporation’s submission, holding that nothing in the legislation excluded the Supreme Court from making such determinations.
Primary Judge’s Interpretation and Appeal Court’s Rejection
The primary judge found clause 30.3 unjust because it required the Lot 11 owner to maintain the balconies and rooftop even after exclusive use rights ceased. The Court of Appeal rejected this interpretation, finding it erroneous.
The Court of Appeal held that, considering the by-law’s terms, the strata scheme, and extrinsic matters such as the settlement deed, clause 30.3 was not “unjust” within the meaning of section 149(1)(c) of the SSMA.
Interpretation of “Unjust” and Related Terms
McHugh JA clarified that “unjust” in section 149 refers to the maintenance and upkeep conditions of the by-law, not the entire exclusive use by-law. The term “maintenance and upkeep” in the section can include initial repairs, as contemplated by clause 30.7.
The Court examined the meaning of “unjust” by comparing it to section 139(1) of the SSMA, which prohibits by-laws that are “harsh, unconscionable or oppressive.” These terms are undefined and have been interpreted in this and the previous decision in Cooper as requiring the application of contemporary community standards. However, the Court found limited assistance in using section 139(1) to interpret section 149(1)(c), noting that while the concepts may be similar and overlap at times, the two sections serve different purposes and each section should rely on its own terms. Section 139 applies broadly to all by-laws, while section 149 relates specifically to common property rights by-laws, which inherently treat certain lot owners differently to other owners, by granting special rights and responsibilities.
Evaluative Assessment of “Unjust”
The Court held that determining whether a condition is “unjust” requires an evaluative assessment of relevant circumstances, potentially including factors beyond the by-law’s terms.
McHugh JA interpreted the exclusive use rights as granted for a fixed period with conditional extension subject to meeting obligations. The Owners Corporation argued that extrinsic circumstances, such as the settlement deed and ongoing litigation, should be considered. The Court accepted this, recognizing the by-law as part of a bargain that provided real benefits to Elkhouri, including releasing claims and granting exclusive use rights, with corresponding obligations.
Implications for Common Property Rights By-Laws
The case highlights that common property rights by-laws require the consent of the lot owner who gains exclusive use rights, typically in exchange for maintenance and repair obligations.
The primary judgment noted the substantial value difference of the lot with and without the by-law. This underscores the importance of careful drafting and clear agreements regarding the obligations and rights in such by-laws.
The judgment also suggests that over time or with changes in ownership, certain by-law conditions might be challenged if they become unacceptable under community standards. This is of particular interest as Section 149(1)(c) allows an “interested person” to apply to the Tribunal or Supreme Court to challenge unjust conditions. This could include not only the original owner but also purchasers with equitable interests, raising questions as to how these challenges will intersect with registered interests under Torrens title.
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]