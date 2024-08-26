ARTICLE
26 August 2024

Residential Focus Part 1: Mandatory HBA Compliance For SOP Act Claims – Reforms Progress

HR
Holding Redlich

Contributor

Holding Redlich logo
Holding Redlich, a national commercial law firm with offices in Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, and Cairns, delivers tailored solutions with expert legal thinking and industry knowledge, prioritizing client partnerships.
Explore Firm Details
The BRLA Bill has since been passed by both Houses without amendment, on 14 August 2024.
Australia Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Christine Jones
Photo of Brandon Thai
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a previous edition we highlighted the proposed changes to building legislation in NSW, which included restrictions on rights under the Building and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act 1999 (SOP Act) where there are non-compliances with ss 4 and 92 of the Home Building Act 1989 (HBA).

The Better Regulation Legislation Amendment (Miscellaneous) Bill 2024 (BRLA Bill) has since been passed by both Houses without amendment, on 14 August 2024.

The BRLA Bill amends the SOP Act to restrict the right to make a progress claim (and therefore a payment claim) where the works under the construction contract are carried out by unlicensed contractors, or without a policy of insurance under the Home Building Compensation Fund.

The Bill legislates around decisions such as Sunshine East Pty Ltd v CBEM Holdings Pty Ltd [2023] NSWSC 744, where the Supreme Court of NSW held that a payment claim for residential building work which has been completed to an acceptable standard, was valid even if a contractor is unlicensed and uninsured under the HBA.

The Bill awaits assent and the relevant aspects will come into force on the date of assent.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.

Authors
Photo of Christine Jones
Christine Jones
Photo of Brandon Thai
Brandon Thai
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More