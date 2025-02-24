Canberra Suburbs with the Highest and Lowest Crime Rates

Canberra is often celebrated as one of Australia's safest cities, but a closer look at crime statistics reveals significant differences across its suburbs. While some areas enjoy low crime rates and a strong sense of security, others struggle with persistent offences ranging from burglary to public order violations. This article dives into the suburbs with the highest and lowest crime rates, explores recent trends, and highlights community initiatives making a difference.

Canberra: Crime Hotspots

1. Belconnen District – The City's Crime Capital

Belconnen has consistently ranked as Canberra's top crime hotspot, with 26,077 recorded incidents per 100,000 people in 2022–23. Despite being home to a mix of residential and commercial zones, certain crimes remain prevalent:

Burglaries: Over 100 break-ins were reported in early 2024, many of which were opportunistic crimes targeting unsecured homes and businesses.

Over 100 break-ins were reported in early 2024, many of which were opportunistic crimes targeting unsecured homes and businesses. Motor Vehicle Theft: A recurring issue, driven by repeat offenders and lax vehicle security.

A recurring issue, driven by repeat offenders and lax vehicle security. Assaults: Concentrated around nightlife areas, often linked to alcohol-related incidents and socio-economic disparities.

Within Belconnen, Holt stands out with 511 recorded offences in 2021, disproportionately high for its population of 4,863. Many of these incidents involve drug-related offences and property damage.

2. Inner North (Braddon & Dickson) – A Mixed Bag

With 1,569 offences reported in the first quarter of 2024, Canberra's Inner North—particularly Braddon and Dickson—experiences high crime rates due to its bustling nightlife and commercial activity:

Theft: High foot traffic areas like Lonsdale Street attract pickpockets and shoplifters.

High foot traffic areas like Lonsdale Street attract pickpockets and shoplifters. Sexual Assaults: 30 reports in early 2024, mainly concentrated around bars and clubs.

30 reports in early 2024, mainly concentrated around bars and clubs. Public Order Offences: Alcohol-fuelled disturbances and anti-social behaviour keep police busy.

3. Kambah – A Suburban Crime Hub

As Canberra's largest suburb with over 14,800 residents, Kambah recorded 647 offences in 2021. Common issues include:

Fraud and Drug Possession: Higher numbers of financial scams and drug-related arrests.

Higher numbers of financial scams and drug-related arrests. Traffic Offences: A frequent problem due to the suburb's sprawling layout and major roads.

A frequent problem due to the suburb's sprawling layout and major roads. Property Crime: Break-ins and minor vandalism remain a concern.

What are the Safest Suburbs?

1. Forde – A Family-Friendly Haven

Located in the Gungahlin district, Forde boasts the lowest crime rate in Canberra, with only 2,254 incidents per 100,000 people. What makes it so safe?

Tight-Knit Community: Strong neighbourhood watch participation.

Strong neighbourhood watch participation. Advanced Security Measures: Many homes feature modern security systems.

Many homes feature modern security systems. Minimal Violent Crime: The suburb's affluent demographic contributes to a lower crime rate.

2. O'Malley – Exclusive and Secure

With a median house price of $1.9 million, O'Malley is one of Canberra's most affluent suburbs, and its crime statistics reflect that. In 2021, only 20 offences were reported, mostly involving stolen luxury vehicles. The combination of low population density and high security measures makes O'Malley a fortress against crime.

3. Jacka – A Hidden Gem

This small suburb in Gungahlin recorded just 27 offences in 2021, making it one of Canberra's safest places to live. Its tiny population (760 residents) and strong community engagement contribute to its security.

Suburb Offences (2021) Crime Rate per 100k Common Crimes Belconnen N/A 26,077 Burglary, vehicle theft Forde N/A 2,254 Theft, property damage Kambah 647 4,360 Drug offences, fraud

City-Wide Crime Trends & Contributing Factors

1. Violent Crime Is Declining

Assaults and sexual offences have decreased by 12.6% and 23.8%, respectively, since 2015. The decline is attributed to:

Increased police presence in nightlife districts.

Stronger legal protections for victims.

Improved public awareness and reporting mechanisms.

2. Socio-Economic Disparities Affect Crime Rates

Areas like Holt and Kambah have higher crime rates due to:

Public Housing Density: More transient populations and lower community cohesion can lead to increased property crime.

More transient populations and lower community cohesion can lead to increased property crime. Youth Disengagement: A lack of recreational facilities has been linked to higher rates of vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

3. Urban Growth Brings New Challenges

Rapid expansion in Molonglo and Gungahlin has stretched police and community resources thin, leading to increased car thefts and break-ins.

Community & Law Enforcement Initiatives

'Outsmart the Offender' Campaign Educates residents on securing homes and vehicles with better locks, alarms, and surveillance.

Initial reports indicate a 14% drop in break-ins in targeted areas. Justice Reinvestment Programs RR25by25: Aims to reduce recidivism by 25% by 2025 through housing support, drug courts, and vocational training for at-risk individuals.

Aims to reduce recidivism by 25% by 2025 through housing support, drug courts, and vocational training for at-risk individuals. Youth Empowerment Fund: Focuses on diverting young people from crime through education and employment opportunities. Policing Innovations Operation TORIC: Cracks down on repeat offenders, leading to 1,470 charges since 2022.

Cracks down on repeat offenders, leading to 1,470 charges since 2022. Expanded CCTV Coverage: Surveillance in high-crime areas like Belconnen has cut street crime by 18%.

Final Thoughts: Canberra, A Tale of Two Cities

While Canberra remains one of Australia's safest cities, the contrast between its high-crime and low-crime suburbs highlights the importance of continued crime prevention efforts. Addressing socio-economic disparities, investing in community programs, and enhancing law enforcement strategies will be key to keeping all Canberrans safe.

