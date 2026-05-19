Budget 2026–27: The Hard Road Of Reform — Or Has The Horse Already Bolted?

Australia's 2026-27 Budget delivers the most significant tax reform in 25 years, fundamentally reshaping property investment incentives through negative gearing restrictions and capital gains tax changes while navigating a global oil crisis pushing inflation toward 5%.

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What the Most Ambitious Budget in Decades Means for Business, Lenders, Investors and the Insolvency Cycle

Executive Summary

Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ fifth Budget was pitched as “the most important and ambitious Budget in decades”, and on the substance of the tax reform package, that claim is hard to dispute. It is the most significant tax reform package in more than a quarter of a century, built on three policy pillars: productivity and investment, tax reform, and savings.

The Budget arrives into the worst global oil shock in history. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed oil above US$100/barrel, and Treasury now forecasts inflation peaking around 5% mid-2026 (with a worst-case scenario above 7%). Global growth has been downgraded from 3.5% to 3%, and Australia’s GDP growth has been cut by half a percentage point to 1¾% for 2026–27. Unemployment is expected to drift into the mid-4s.

The headline story is intergenerational fairness in housing. After previously ruling out changes to negative gearing and the CGT discount during last year’s election campaign, the Government has reversed course — pitching the move as the price of meaningfully addressing a housing market it now describes as “unfair and unacceptable.” Chalmers framed it as choosing “the hard road of reform, not the path of least resistance.”

The confirmed measures include:

Negative gearing restricted to new builds from 1 July 2027. Properties owned at 12 May 2026 are grandfathered. Losses on established properties bought after Budget night can continue to offset rental income only.

Properties owned at 12 May 2026 are grandfathered. Losses on established properties bought after Budget night can continue to offset rental income only. The 50% CGT discount will be replaced from 1 July 2027 with an inflation-linked discount plus a new minimum 30% tax rate on capital gains . New-build housing investors can elect into the old regime.

with an inflation-linked discount plus a . New-build housing investors can elect into the old regime. 30% minimum tax on discretionary trusts from 1 July 2028 , with three years of rollover relief.

, with three years of rollover relief. A new permanent $250 Working Australians Tax Offset for 13.3 million workers from 2027.

for 13.3 million workers from 2027. $1,000 instant tax deduction for 6.2 million workers from 2026–27.

for 6.2 million workers from 2026–27. A $14.8 billion fuel resilience package , with fuel excise more than halved and a $10bn permanent Australian Fuel Security Reserve.

, with fuel excise more than halved and a $10bn permanent Australian Fuel Security Reserve. $53 billion in additional defence spending over the decade.

$47 billion total housing investment , including the $2bn Local Infrastructure Fund unlocking circa 65,000 homes.

, including the $2bn Local Infrastructure Fund unlocking circa 65,000 homes. NDIS reset saving $37.8 billion — the centrepiece of a record $63.8bn savings package.

— the centrepiece of a record $63.8bn savings package. Permanent $20,000 instant asset write-off , permanent two-year loss carry-back for companies up to $1bn turnover, and loss refundability for start-ups .

, for companies up to $1bn turnover, and . $10.2 billion-a-year cut to regulatory and compliance costs.

The 2026–27 deficit comes in at $31.5 billion ($2.8bn better than expected). Gross debt peaks at $982bn this financial year. Real spending growth averages 1.5% per year to June 2030 — the lowest eight-year average in nearly 35 years. No return to surplus is projected over the next 4 years.

For businesses, lenders, investors and insolvency professionals, the practical takeaway is consistent: this is a budget that reshapes incentives rather than stimulating activity. With inflation peaking at 5%, payday super arriving 1 July 2026, GIC no longer deductible, and ATO enforcement remaining active, cashflow discipline, sector positioning and tax compliance now matter more than they have in years. Buffers are thin and the operating environment is unforgiving.

1. Housing and the Intergenerational Tax Reset

Housing is the political centre of this Budget. The Government has bet that with Millennials and Gen Z now outnumbering Baby Boomers on the electoral roll, structural reform of the property tax system is finally a vote-winner — even at the cost of breaking an explicit pre-election commitment.

Negative gearing — narrowed, not abolished. From 1 July 2027, negative gearing on residential property is restricted to newly built homes. Properties owned at 12 May 2026 are grandfathered indefinitely, so existing investors keep their current treatment. For investors who buy established stock between now and the start date, losses can still be deducted against rental income and carried forward — but no longer against wages or other income. That removes the wage-offset benefit that was a core attraction of negative gearing for retail investors.

The CGT discount, replaced. From 1 July 2027 the 50% CGT discount is replaced by an inflation-linked discount, plus a new minimum 30% tax rate on capital gains. Investors with lower nominal gains (relative to inflation) pay less tax; investors with large nominal gains pay more. New-build housing investors can elect into the existing 50% regime — a deliberate carve-out designed to direct investor capital toward supply. The CGT discount inside super, and small business CGT concessions, are untouched.

Trusts. A 30% minimum tax on discretionary trusts from 1 July 2028. Fixed trusts, charitable trusts, complying super funds, deceased estates, primary production income and a number of other categories are exempt. Three years of rollover relief is provided for restructures.

Supply-side. The $2bn Local Infrastructure Fund ($500m quarantined for regional Australia) funds roads, water, power and sewerage to unlock around 65,000 additional homes. Total housing investment across all programs reaches $47 billion.

The direction is unambiguous: investor tax incentives are being redirected from established stock toward new supply.

2. What It Means for Business

For Australian business, the 2026–27 Budget is best read as structural reform with selective opportunity — not stimulus.

The productivity package is the broadest since the 1990s. $10.2 billion a year in regulatory cost reductions, $780 million a year in financial sector red tape removed, 376,000 hours a year saved on small business tax compliance, almost 600 tariffs eliminated, a Single National Market through competition policy reforms, faster environmental approvals, and an expanded Trusted Trader and Digital ID program. Chalmers explicitly framed this as the most significant productivity push since the Hawke–Keating era. National Competition Policy reforms alone could boost GDP by $13bn. Whether it delivers depends almost entirely on execution.

Small and medium business. The headline wins are material:

The $20,000 instant asset write-off becomes permanent , removing the stop-start uncertainty of the last several years

, removing the stop-start uncertainty of the last several years The two-year loss carry-back is made permanent for companies up to $1bn in turnover, improving the after-tax economics of risk-taking

for companies up to $1bn in turnover, improving the after-tax economics of risk-taking Loss refundability is introduced for start-ups in their first two years

in their first two years The $1,000 instant deduction reduces friction on low-value claims for individuals and sole traders

That said, the Budget does not directly address the wage, rent and energy cost pressures that are squeezing SME margins. And payday super arrives 1 July 2026, removing the quarterly cashflow float many cash-strained businesses had relied on.

Property, construction and development. The biggest structural impact lands here. Builders and developers focused on new supply — particularly medium-density and build-to-rent — should see clearer demand signals as investor capital is steered toward new builds. The new-build CGT carve-out is a meaningful incentive for build-to-sell developers. Established-stock-focused businesses (some real estate agencies, buyers’ agents on investor stock, leveraged investor-advisory firms) may face a transition period of softer activity.

Corporate Australia. Company tax settings are untouched. Defence, fuel security, infrastructure, energy resilience and AI commercialisation create clear pipelines for firms positioned in sovereign capability supply chains. Venture capital tax incentives are being expanded, and the super performance test is being reviewed to reduce barriers to VC, energy and housing investment by super funds — a quietly important measure for capital flows.

Labour market. Continued public investment in care, defence and construction tightens an already competitive labour market. Wage pressure remains the dominant operating-cost challenge for SMEs without pricing power, with hospitality, retail and personal services most exposed.

3. Lenders and Banks: A Shift in the Mix, Not the Volume

For banks and non-bank lenders, the Budget reshapes lending demand more than it dampens it — but the broader macro picture is the bigger story.

Mortgages. Negative gearing and CGT changes will reduce investor appetite for established property, particularly among highly geared “mum and dad” investors who relied on the wage-offset to make serviceability work. The structural change — losses no longer offsetting wages on post-Budget purchases of established stock — is significant. Investor mortgage volumes for established stock are likely to plateau or soften through 2026–27. Owner-occupier demand should remain stable. Lenders with strong construction and developer finance pipelines should see stronger new-build flows, supported by the $2bn infrastructure fund.

Credit risk — the macro overlay matters more. The Budget is not, in itself, a systemic stress event. But Treasury’s 5% inflation peak, the worst-case scenario at 7%, and the real possibility of further RBA rate increases directly hit serviceability. Highly geared investor borrowers, builders on legacy fixed-price contracts, and SMEs in discretionary consumer sectors remain the watchpoints.

Business lending. Defence, infrastructure, fuel security and housing construction offer a long-dated pipeline for project and corporate finance. The loss carry-back and refundability changes support credit appetite for early-stage and growth-stage companies. SME lending demand outside priority sectors is likely to stay muted.

Margins and profitability. No new bank taxes or capital changes. The financial sector red tape removal ($780m a year) is welcome but won’t materially shift cost-to-income ratios.

Non-bank lenders. A mixed outlook. Reduced investor appetite for established residential property hits a segment of the non-bank market. But there are real opportunities in construction finance and specialist lending to developers navigating tighter bank credit.

The message for the sector: stability over speed, resilience over rapid expansion, with growth concentrated in sectors aligned to longer-term government priorities.

4. Insolvency: A Slow Burn, Not a Shock

The Budget is not an insolvency catalyst on its own — but it sharpens pre-existing fault lines, and the inflation outlook makes the operating environment harder, not easier.

Business insolvencies remain elevated. Personal and corporate insolvency volumes have been at multi-year highs since the ATO’s enforcement reset began post covid. The ATO debt remains a substantial driver of activity. The Budget does not materially change that trajectory.

Property investors — rising stress, mostly orderly exits. The CGT and negative gearing changes will not, on their own, trigger a wave of investor bankruptcies. The more likely path is informal workouts and voluntary sales — particularly among investors who bought late in the cycle, in the post-Budget transition window, and relied on the wage-offset to make serviceability work. Distress may be concentrated among highly geared “two-or-more-property” investors with thin cash buffers, not the broader investor base. The grandfathering also means existing portfolios remain economically intact in the near term.

Construction remains a high-risk sector. Notwithstanding the supply-side spending, near-term insolvency risk in construction remains elevated. Builders working off fixed-price contracts signed under earlier conditions, and subcontractors exposed to upstream failures, are the most stressed cohort. The $2bn infrastructure money won’t reach struggling subbies in time to prevent further collapses — and the 5% inflation outlook makes input cost pressures worse, not better.

Personal insolvency is contained. With inflation peaking at 5%, household resilience is thinning even where formal insolvency remains rare. Financial counsellors continue to report rising hardship indicators — payment plan renegotiations, overdraft usage, credit card reliance. The $250 Working Australians Tax Offset and $1,000 instant deduction will help at the margin but don’t restore lost buffers.

Workouts over windups. Lenders, the ATO and trade creditors look to restructuring over liquidation where viable. This may lead to growth in Small Business Restructuring appointments, informal workouts and covenant resets —a preference for salvage over termination.

There is a pattern: insolvency risk is becoming more concentrated, not more widespread. Specific sectors and balance-sheet profiles bear the load, not the broad economy.

5. ATO Enforcement: Still the Real Pressure Point in 2026

The Budget does not directly change ATO posture — but the policy environment around it has tightened materially over the last 12 months, and that pressure now compounds with the broader cost environment.

The numbers. The ATO’s collectable debt book sat at $54.2 billion at 30 June 2025 — the highest on record. Director Penalty Notices surged 136% in 2024–25 to over 84,000 issued, covering around $5.5 billion in liabilities. The Tax Ombudsman has flagged a formal review of the ATO’s DPN posture in 2026, reflecting how dramatically enforcement activity has scaled.

The toolkit. Garnishees, statutory demands, credit reporting, departure prohibition orders and wind-up applications are all being deployed earlier in the debt cycle. DPNs are increasingly issued where lodgements are overdue — regardless of payment capacity. A “lockdown DPN” locks a director into personal liability with no escape via administration or restructure.

General Interest Charge is no longer available. From 1 July 2025, the GIC on unpaid tax is no longer tax-deductible — a real economic increase in the cost of carrying ATO arrears at a time when GIC sits above 10%. Tax debt is now substantially more expensive than commercial debt for most businesses.

Payday super hits 1 July 2026. The transition to payday super removes the quarterly cashflow float that many cash-strained businesses lent on. Combined with SGC being a primary DPN trigger, payday super materially compresses the window between non-payment and personal exposure for directors.

The insolvency link. Practitioners consistently observe that ATO action — not bank or landlord pressure — is now the most common trigger for formal insolvency among small businesses. Many affected businesses are otherwise trading viably but cannot absorb legacy tax debt built up during or post the pandemic. Construction, hospitality and trade-exposed sectors are over-represented.

For directors, the operational message is unambiguous: early engagement preserves options. Delay closes them. Lodging on time — even if you can’t pay — is the single most important protection against the worst DPN outcomes.

6. Cashflow: Liquidity Is Now the Decisive Variable

If the Budget has one immediate operational effect across the economy, it is on cashflow — and the picture is more pressured than the headline measures suggest.

Small business. The informal buffers — unpaid GST, PAYG, super — are gone. ATO enforcement is earlier and harder. GIC is no longer deductible. Payday super removes the quarterly float from 1 July 2026. The permanent $20k instant asset write off, loss carry-back and loss refundability genuinely help, but on a different timeline to the cashflow squeeze most SMEs feel today. Net effect: the distance between falling behind and running out of cash has shortened materially for thousands of SMEs.

Property investors. Where post-2027 tax changes reduce the cashflow benefit of losses, investors must fund a larger share of holding costs from after-tax income. The grandfathered cohort is protected economically but may face liquidity pressure if interest rates rise further. Advisers report investors increasingly focused on month-to-month liquidity rather than long-run capital growth.

Construction and trade-exposed sectors. Timing risk dominates. Fixed-price contracts signed pre-inflation, payment delays from counterparties, and progressive-claim disputes continue to cascade into subcontractor failure. A 5% inflation peak makes this worse before it gets better.

Households. Stable income, thinner buffers. Pandemic savings have been run down. The fuel excise cut and tax offsets help — the $250 Working Australians Tax Offset and $1,000 instant deduction together are worth meaningful real money to lower-income workers — but a 5% inflation peak combined with US$100+ oil eats into that quickly. Early hardship signals — payment plan renegotiations, credit usage — continue to rise.

Banks and trade creditors. Earlier intervention, tighter monitoring, shorter terms, more security and personal guarantees. Working capital is being squeezed from both ends of the supply chain.

The underlying shift is structural: Australia is moving into a lower-buffer, lower-margin-for-error operating environment. Cashflow — not paper profitability — is the survival variable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.