As we reported in our previous article (https://pointonpartners.com.au/privacy-act-reform-is-on-the-way/), the Federal Government released a Privacy Act Review Report ("Review") last year foreshadowing changes to privacy legislation in Australia. A response to the recommendations outlined in the Review was then released by the Federal Government following feedback and consultations. In his speech at the Privacy by Design Awards in May 2024, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus described Australia's privacy regime as "woefully outdated and unfit for the digital age".1

On 12 September 2024, the Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 ("Bill") was introduced to Parliament. The Bill seeks to amend the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) and 7 other Acts, including referring to 23 of the 25 'agreed' proposals,2 a new statutory tort for serious invasions of privacy and a framework for developing a Children's Online Privacy Code.3

We await the progress of this Bill through Parliament and any subsequent tranches of reforms.

If you have any queries about the above, please do not hesitate to contact Felicity Cara-Carson of our office.

Footnotes

1 Attorney-General, 'Privacy by Design Awards 2024' (Speech, 5 February 2024) (https://ministers.ag.gov.au/media-centre/speeches/privacy-design-awards-2024-02-05-2024.)

2 Parliament of Australia, Explanatory Memorandum, Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024, (https://parlinfo.aph.gov.au/parlInfo/search/display/display.w3p;query=Id%3A%22legislation%2Fems%2Fr7249_ems_a01fc1bd-4aa3-4fc2-87d7-ed8aa84ab564%22.)

3 Parliament of Australia: Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 (https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Bills_Legislation/Bills_Search_Results/Result?bId=r7249.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.