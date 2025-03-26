Understanding Medicare's role in your New South Wales compensation claim

If you've been injured in a motor vehicle accident (MVA), workplace incident, or another compensable event, you may be required to repay Medicare for medical expenses it has covered. Understanding how Medicare interacts with your claim can help you avoid delays and unexpected deductions from your compensation payout.

Why does Medicare get involved?

Medicare provides Australians with essential healthcare services, covering medical expenses such as doctor visits, hospital treatment, and diagnostic tests. However, when an injury occurs due to the fault of another party—such as an employer or negligent driver—Medicare should not bear the cost. Instead, the responsible party's insurer must cover the medical expenses.

Under the Medicare Compensation Recovery Scheme, Medicare is entitled to reimbursement for any treatment costs it has covered when those expenses are later claimed in a compensation matter. This ensures that taxpayer funds are not used for costs an insurer or at-fault party should pay.

Repayment obligation

If you receive a compensation payout for an injury exceeding $5,000 in New South Wales, you must inform Medicare and repay any related medical costs they covered. This is known as Medicare Compensation Recovery.

How your lawyer assists in Medicare's recovery process

Throughout your claim, your lawyer will liaise with Medicare to ensure all relevant medical expenses are identified and properly accounted for. Medicare's involvement generally follows three stages:

Checking for injury-related Medicare charges – your lawyer will request a list of all Medicare-covered services received since your injury. Reviewing and identifying relevant services – you and your lawyer will confirm which medical services relate specifically to your injury. Resolving Medicare's claim before settlement – Medicare will issue a Notice of Charge, specifying how much needs to be repaid upon settlement.

Common scenarios for Medicare's recovery process

Scenario 1: No Medicare expenses related to the claim

If Medicare did not pay for any injury-related treatment, your lawyer will submit a Medicare Declaration Form confirming this. Once accepted, Medicare will have no further involvement in your claim.

Scenario 2: Medicare charges are known and payable

If Medicare has covered medical expenses related to your injury, the insurer handling your claim will deduct the amount owed from your compensation and pay it directly to Medicare, ensuring all obligations are settled at payout.

Scenario 3: Medicare charges are unclear

If the amount owed to Medicare is uncertain at settlement, the insurer will withhold 10% of your total settlement and pay it to Medicare as an advance. You will then work with your lawyer and Medicare to finalise the exact amount owed:

If the actual Medicare debt is less than 10% , the remaining amount will be refunded to you.

, the remaining amount will be refunded to you. If the debt is more than 10%, you or your lawyer may need to arrange further payment to Medicare.

Special considerations for workers' compensation and motor vehicle accident (MVA) claims

Workers' compensation

If you initially relied on Medicare for treatment before your workers' compensation insurer began covering expenses, reimbursement will be required when your claim settles.

Motor vehicle accident (MVA) claims

Many treatment costs are covered early through statutory benefits in MVA claims. If you later pursue a common law claim (for pain and suffering or past/future medical expenses), Medicare will not seek to be reimbursed for any services it covered before the insurer's payments began, as this is dealt with in the statutory benefits claim.

How to ensure a smooth Medicare process

To avoid delays and unexpected deductions from your settlement:

Keep track of all your medical treatment – maintain records of all medical services used after your injury.

– maintain records of all medical services used after your injury. Inform your lawyer of any Medicare-covered services – this helps them check with Medicare and account for all charges.

– this helps them check with Medicare and account for all charges. Respond quickly to any Medicare correspondence – work with your lawyer to provide timely responses.

– work with your lawyer to provide timely responses. Understand potential deductions – ask your lawyer about estimated Medicare repayments before finalising your settlement.

What if you disagree with Medicare's charges?

If you believe Medicare is claiming repayment for treatments unrelated to your injury, your lawyer can assist in disputing the charge by:

Reviewing Medicare's Notice of Charge to identify incorrect inclusions.

to identify incorrect inclusions. Submitting medical records or other evidence to show that certain services were unrelated.

Requesting a reassessment from Medicare before finalising any repayment.

Medicare's role in compensation claims ensures that insurers and not taxpayers cover injury-related medical costs. Understanding your obligations and working closely with your lawyer can help streamline the process, avoid delays, and ensure your compensation fully reflects your entitlements.

If you have any concerns about Medicare's involvement in your claim, seek legal advice early. A well-prepared case can help you navigate the Medicare process efficiently and maximise your compensation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.