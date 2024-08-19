Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) stands as one of the most extensive, interconnected network systems in the world.

Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) stands as one of the most extensive, interconnected network systems in the world. Transmission providers play a crucial role within this ecosystem, managing the connections between energy generators and consumers.

With Australia pushing to meet its Net Zero ambitions by 2050, what steps must transmission companies take to help achieve these ambitions and support Australia's future electricity needs?

This article explores the five operational levers that transmission providers must employ to deliver transmission investments efficiently and effectively, while meeting the demands of Australia's renewable future.

Five operational value levers:

Optimising portfolio management and capital strategy Accelerating project delivery certainty Maintaining social licence De-risking the supply chain Ensuring corporate functional excellence

