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Australia’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) Act is designed to stop illegal funds from entering the financial system. It is estimated to be a $68 billion problem in Australia alone. This legislation aims to stop the flow of crime money and bring us in line with the rest of the world.
From 1 July 2026, professional services firms, including law, accounting and real estate, will be required to:
- Verify client identity
- Assess the risk of money laundering in any transaction we are engaged to provide ‘designated services’ (e.g. property and business transactions)
- Report suspicious behaviour to AUSTRAC
How am I affected?
We may need to collect ID documents, company records, trust deeds, or information on the source of funds from you.
If a person is unwilling to provide these records, a professional firm will not be able to act on that person’s behalf.
Compliance is not optional. It is now required by law in Australia. Each check is a small act of protection, helping stop criminal activities and keeping dirty money out of Australia.
Why do we need your ID?
As part of the new AML laws, professional services firms like Swaab are required to verify the identity of all clients from 1 July 2026.
This helps protect the financial system from misuse and brings us in line with global AML standards.
How your information is handled
- We only collect what’s required by law
- Your data is stored securely and handled in confidence
- It’s used only for regulatory purposes
Working together
As we approach 1 July 2026, Swaab will work with our clients to ensure the transition to this new regulatory environment is as smooth as is possible.
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]