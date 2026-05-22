Australia's Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act is undergoing significant reform, requiring professional services firms including law, accounting and real estate to implement new client verification and risk assessment procedures from July 2026. These changes will mandate identity verification, transaction risk assessments, and collection of detailed client documentation to combat the estimated $68 billion money laundering problem in Australia.

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Australia’s Anti-Mon­ey Laun­der­ing and Counter-Ter­ror­ism Financ­ing (AML/CTF) Act is designed to stop ille­gal funds from enter­ing the finan­cial sys­tem. It is esti­mat­ed to be a $68 bil­lion prob­lem in Aus­tralia alone. This leg­is­la­tion aims to stop the flow of crime mon­ey and bring us in line with the rest of the world.

From 1 July 2026, pro­fes­sion­al ser­vices firms, includ­ing law, account­ing and real estate, will be required to:

Ver­i­fy client identity

Assess the risk of mon­ey laun­der­ing in any trans­ac­tion we are engaged to pro­vide ​‘des­ig­nat­ed ser­vices’ (e.g. prop­er­ty and busi­ness transactions)

Report sus­pi­cious behav­iour to AUS­TRAC

How am I affected?

We may need to col­lect ID doc­u­ments, com­pa­ny records, trust deeds, or infor­ma­tion on the source of funds from you.

If a per­son is unwill­ing to pro­vide these records, a pro­fes­sion­al firm will not be able to act on that per­son­’s behalf.

Com­pli­ance is not option­al. It is now required by law in Aus­tralia. Each check is a small act of pro­tec­tion, help­ing stop crim­i­nal activ­i­ties and keep­ing dirty mon­ey out of Australia.

Why do we need your ID?

As part of the new AML laws, pro­fes­sion­al ser­vices firms like Swaab are required to ver­i­fy the iden­ti­ty of all clients from 1 July 2026.

This helps pro­tect the finan­cial sys­tem from mis­use and brings us in line with glob­al AML standards.

How your infor­ma­tion is handled

We only col­lect what’s required by law

Your data is stored secure­ly and han­dled in confidence

It’s used only for reg­u­la­to­ry purposes

Work­ing together

As we approach 1 July 2026, Swaab will work with our clients to ensure the tran­si­tion to this new reg­u­la­to­ry envi­ron­ment is as smooth as is possible.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.