EU/UK – How Does The End Of Daylight Saving Time Impact Your Reporting?

In the UK and most European countries, Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends on Sunday, 25 October 2026, at 01:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). As clocks go back one hour, please also ensure your trade/transaction reporting continues to reflect the correct time.

TRAction provides financial and regulatory technology services across Europe, Asia Pacific and Canada. We support financial firms, brokers, investment managers, banks and electricity suppliers in complying with their reporting obligations, and process millions of reportable transactions each day. TRAction acts as an intermediary between regulated financial firms and licensed Trade Repositories (TR) and/or Approved Reporting Mechanisms (ARM).

In the UK and most European countries, Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends on Sunday, 25 October 2026, at 01:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). As clocks go back one hour, please also ensure your trade/transaction reporting continues to reflect the correct time. Here are 2 tips to help you ensure your trades/transactions are reported at the correct time:

1. Check the time fields in your first post-DST handback files

You will receive the first post-DST handback files on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

The UK’s FCA has previously raised concerns with inaccurate trading date time submissions (in Market Watch 59) during DST changes and advised firms to have arrangements in place to maintain consistent, accurate reporting.

Luxembourg’s CSSF also performed data quality tests on transaction reports and identified cases where the local time was reported instead of UTC. More recently, the CSSF emphasised that close monitoring of feedback files should be the primary basis for validating the accuracy of reports.

Firms should synchronise their business clocks to record date and time in UTC as stipulated in both the ESMA and FCA regulations. It is important to do the following checks and act promptly if there is any problem.



EMIR and MiFIR



You will need to cross-check the time of your trades/transactions against the UTC time recorded in the following fields of your LSEG Post Trade Repository (TR) and Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) handback files:

MiFIR – Trading Date Time field

EMIR – Execution Timestamp field

SFTR

You will need to cross-check the time of your trades/transactions against the UTC time in the following field of your DTCC handback files:

SFTR – Execution Timestamp field

How to check?

Select a sample of trades executed on or after 25 October 2026, 01:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) from your raw data and convert the time to UTC; and

Compare the converted times against the UTC time populated in the fields as listed above in your handback files.

If the time does not match, please contact us.

2. Check the time recorded for your daily snapshot (if applicable) For firms that submit a daily snapshot for trade/transaction reporting, double check that it is still being generated at the intended end-of-day time, as scheduled jobs set to local time may shift by one hour relative to UTC. Completing these checks helps avoid corrective submissions and minimises the risk of future breaches.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.