3 Types of Bankruptcies in Australia

Financial distress can strike anyone at any time due to unforeseen circumstances, such as job loss, a medical emergency or failure of business. When debts become unmanageable the stress and uncertainty can be overwhelming.

In Australia bankruptcy can be a daunting process, but also offers a structured path to financial recovery. Bankruptcy is not the end but the start of a new beginning that allows the individual and business to reset their financial standing.

We'll explore the 3 primary types of bankruptcies in Australia and provide guidance on the steps you need to take. Our professional, personal insolvency Sydney consultants at BRI Ferrier offer guidance and support throughout this process, ensuring you can achieve the best possible outcome for your situation.

What are Bankruptcies Acts?

The Bankruptcy Act of 1966 is the primary legislation governing bankruptcy in Australia. This outlines the procedures for declaring it, the rights and obligations for both creditors and debtors.

The Act aims to provide a fair distribution of a debtor's assets among creditors while offering debtors to have a fresh start financially.

This covers many forms of insolvency arrangements, including personal insolvency agreements (PIA's) and debt agreements.

Personal Bankruptcy

Personal Bankruptcy is a legal status that an individual can use if they are unable to repay their debt.

In Australia declaring personal bankruptcy involves giving up control of your financial affairs to a trustee who manages your assets and liabilities, within personal insolvency.

The trustees role is to sell your non exempt assets to pay off your creditors as much as they can.

Key aspects of this include:

Duration: Typically lasts for 3 years, however can be extended in certain circumstances.

Obligations: Bankrupt individuals must provide detailed information about their finances and might need to make contributions from their income, if it exceeds a particular threshold.

Impact: Bankruptcy affects your credit rating and can restrict your future ability to obtain credit.

Business Bankruptcy

Business bankruptcy, also referred to as corporate insolvency involves a process which is designed to address financial distress within a company.

This differentiates to personal bankruptcy where business insolvency focuses on winding down or restructuring business operations.

The main types include:

Receivership: Selecting and appointing a receiver to manage company assets on behalf of secured creditors.

Voluntary Administration: An administrator assesses whether a company can be restructured or should be liquidated.

Liquidation: This is the process of finalising a company's affairs by selling off its assets to pay off creditors.

Each of these aims to maximise returns for creditors while giving an orderly resolution for insolvent businesses.

Voluntary Bankruptcy

Voluntary Bankruptcy happens when an individual or business chooses to declare bankruptcy rather than being forced into it by creditors.

This proactive approach allows debtors some control over the timing and overall management of their bankruptcy process.

Key elements include:

Initiation: Debtors voluntarily file a petition for bankruptcy with the Australian Financial Security Authority(AFSA)

Advantages: Providing immediate relief from creditor harassment and legal actions.

Process: Similar obligations as involuntary bankruptcy, including assets surrender and income contributions.

This can be a strategic decision for those seeking relief from overwhelming debts while retaining some control over your financial future.

How do I file for Bankruptcy in Australia?

Whether filing for bankruptcy is voluntary, business related or personal, there are a number of steps you can take.

Personal Bankruptcy Filing

Step 1: Assessment: Evaluate your financial situation with a professional advisor like our specialists at BRI Ferrier.

Step 2: Application Submit a completed application form to AFSA

Step 3: Trustee Appointment: Select a trustee appointed to manage your affairs once your application is accepted.

Business Bankruptcy Filing

Step 1: Consultation: Seek guidance from our insolvency professionals at BRI Ferrier for advice, we can help support and offer a solution to your individual circumstances.

Step 2: Decision Making: Based on expert advice, you can choose between voluntary administration or liquidation.

Step 3: Implementation: Follow through with the chosen insolvency procedure under professional guidance for business insolvency.

Voluntary Bankruptcy Filing

Step 1 Preparation: Obtain all necessary financial documents and seek advice from our experts at BRI Ferrier.

Step 2 Lodgement: File a debtor's petition with the AFSA voluntarily. This allows an individual who are in financial distress to present a petition, which can be presented by a single member or joint debtors who aren't partners.

Step 3 Trustee Management: Work with an appointed trustee throughout the process

How do I file for Bankruptcy?

Assessing your financial status, getting professional guidance, filing out the necessary documentation and working with designated trustees or administrations during the process are all necessary when filing for bankruptcy of any kind.

Understand Your Situation: identify whether you are dealing with personal or business debts. Seeking Professional Advice: Consult with our professionals like BRI Ferrier who can guide you through legal requirements. Complete Necessary Documentation: Fill out applications correctly, this varies between personal petitions filed with AFSA or engaging administrators for business. Cooperation: Once declared bankrupt or insolvent, work closely with trustees, and appointed administrators who will manage your assets to distribute and restructure.

Help Manage Bankruptcy with BRI Ferrier

Whether facing personal challenges or corporate insolvency issues, knowing your options empowers you towards recovery rather than despairing over debts alone.

Our team at BRI Ferrier offers comprehensive support across all stages:

We consult & assess your situation

Implement tailored solutions to address your circumstances

Help you handle all paperwork and documentation

We help you achieve optimal outcomes, while minimising stress associated with the process to gain financial control.

Get in touch with our helpful insolvency team in Perth, as well as other other locations throughout Australia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.