ARTICLE
25 July 2024

Insights into Freezing Order Applications| Graeme Blank, Barrister and Mediator

CP
Cathro & Partners

Contributor

Cathro & Partners logo
Cathro & Partners are experts in providing insolvency and restructuring services that help to create and preserve business value. With a reputation for delivering high quality results, we can assist your business to overcome strategic and financial challenges. You can rely on our team to find the right solution for you and protect the interests of stakeholders. We pride ourselves on identifying tailored solutions for your business.
Explore
Transcript & link to video discussing the nuances & implications of freezing orders within the realm of insolvency.
Australia Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Photo of Henry Kazar
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of The Cut, host Henry Kazar, principal of Cathro & Partners in Canberra, dives deep into the topic of freezing orders with guest Graeme Blank, a seasoned barrister from Blackburn Chambers. Together, they explore the nuances and implications of freezing orders within the realm of insolvency.

Henry and Graeme discuss the critical role of undertaking as to damages in the general freezing order environment, emphasising the expectations and responsibilities of both the applicant and their legal representatives.

They highlight the importance of offering this undertaking, even in cases where a judge may not explicitly request it, and the uncommon instances where a judge might decide not to accept it.

This episode is essential listening for insolvency practitioners who need to understand how to protect and preserve assets during investigations and proceedings for the benefit of creditors, beneficiaries, and other stakeholders. Tune in to gain valuable insights from experts with years of experience in insolvency, bankruptcy, and related legal matters.

Key Takeaways:

  • The significance of undertaking as to damages in freezing orders.
  • The responsibilities of legal representatives in such applications.
  • The rare circumstances where a judge might not require or accept the undertaking.
  • Practical advice for insolvency practitioners on asset protection and preservation

Join us for an informative discussion on all things insolvency and learn how to navigate the complexities of freezing orders effectively.

Links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Henry Kazar
Henry Kazar
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More