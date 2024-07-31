A New Multicultural Framework Review released

Last week the (former) Minister for Immigration Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs the Hon. Andrew Giles MP unveiled a Multicultural Framework Review, Towards Fairness – a multicultural Australia for all, marking the first substantive assessment of our Australian multiculturalism in a generation.

The Review's distinguished Panel – Dr. Bulent Hass Dellal AO, Ms. Nyadol Nyuon OAM, and Ms. Christine Castley – has crafted a comprehensive report that promises to guide governmental action for years to come.

In the course of their investigation, the Panel traversed the breadth of the nation, engaging with diverse Australian voices within schools, athletic clubs, religious establishments, and spheres of artistic and commercial activity.

According to the press release, their inquiries extended to a myriad of community and First Nations organisations, various levels of government, and over a thousand everyday Australians. They disseminated information about the Review in 35 community languages and received 126 submissions—nearly a sixth of the total—in languages other than English.

The Panel's exhaustive approach revealed a fundamental reality about contemporary Australia.

Multiculturalism is not a mere policy document; it flourishes within our communities: in workplaces, institutions, sports arenas, streets, and homes. In our places of worship, whether they be churches, mosques, synagogues, or temples. It defines who we are.

"Multiculturalism is one of the great successes of modern Australia, but there is still much work remaining to ensure all communities feel safe and can be proud of who they are, regardless of their religious, ethnic or cultural background", says Andrew Giles.

"The Review writes a new chapter in our multicultural story, and will inform how we can work together to achieve a vibrant, prosperous multicultural future.

"Our shared values of respect, unity, and compassion will underpin our multicultural nation, and the report reflects how these principles can guide us towards peace and understanding.

"Our diversity is our greatest strength, and this review showcases an Australia that we can build together as one united nation."

However, the Review justifiably warns against complacency. This success was not attained through mere chance or overnight; it is the result of considerable deliberation and effort by countless individuals over many years.

Recent challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and international conflicts have tested Australian society and our multicultural ethos.

To build upon our accomplishments and address present challenges, the Albanese Government commissioned the Multicultural Framework Review.

The Review's initiation last year commemorated half a century since a seminal paper by then Immigration Minister Al Grassby, which introduced the concept of a multicultural society into public discourse.

Mr. Grassby observed that while Australians had created "one of the most cosmopolitan societies on Earth," the emerging voices from migrant communities demanding a more prominent place in the nation could not be disregarded.

This insight remains relevant. After the Albanese Government assumed office, concerns emerged from migrant communities and others that multicultural policy had been subsumed under national security considerations.

One of our initial actions was to reallocate the Multicultural Affairs team from the counter-terrorism and foreign interference sector into the Immigration Group. This shift underscores the Government's commitment to a multicultural policy that encompasses those who have settled in Australia, rather than focusing solely on exclusion.

The Multicultural Framework Review reaffirms and reinterprets Mr. Grassby's vision for our era. Among its significant observations, it underscores the crucial role of education, English language acquisition, and effective translation services in ensuring that all Australians can reap the benefits of our country.

It challenges conventional notions that multiculturalism is confined to the suburbs of our major cities, highlighting the growing cultural diversity in regional, rural, and remote areas of Australia.

The Review asserts that effective multiculturalism begins with a deeper understanding and celebration of First Nations peoples, who have sustained myriad cultures on this land for at least 65,000 years, fostering trade and cultural ties with groups in Asia and the Pacific.

It urges governments and all citizens to actively combat racism, which remains a prevalent issue for many Australians. Of the ten major themes identified in submissions to the Review, experiences of discrimination and racism were notably prominent.

The Review acknowledges that our vibrant arts and culture sectors, with their culturally diverse practitioners, play a pivotal role in shaping and nurturing a shared Australian identity.

It outlines a Roadmap to revitalize our multicultural democracy by suggesting ways to enhance institutions, represent all peoples in Australia's cultural life, and ensure equitable access to public services.

Additionally, it highlights the distinctive role of young people in molding our multicultural future.

While the Multicultural Framework Review offers an essential reminder that multiculturalism is a continual journey, it provides substantial grounds for optimism of our remarkable achievement.

