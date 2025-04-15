ARTICLE
15 April 2025

NSW bans LGBTQ+ conversion practices

New NSW law officially bans practices that try to change or suppress someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Nicole Byrne
NSW Bans LGBTQ+ Conversion Practices: On 4 April 2025, NSW took a major step forward in protecting LGBTQ+ rights. The Conversion Practices Ban Act 2024 is now in effect. This new law officially bans practices that try to change or suppress someone's sexual orientation or gender identity. It's a big win for equality, human dignity, and mental health.

NSW Bans LGBTQ+ Conversion Practices: What does it mean?

The new law is clear and strong. It defines "conversion practices" as any act aimed at changing or suppressing someone's LGBTQ+ identity. Thankfully, these practices are now illegal across NSW.

Such practices might include things like therapy, medical treatments, or ongoing messages, even subtle ones, that suggest LGBTQ+ people can or should try to change or hide their sexual orientation or gender identity by relying on faith or personal willpower.

Attorney-General Michael Daley highlighted that conversion practices inflict "real and significant harm" on LGBTQ+ people, making it clear that they "do not need fixing or to be saved".

NSW Bans LGBTQ+ Conversion Practices, What does the act include?

The Act also protects healthcare that supports healthy identity exploration.

NSW Bans LGBTQ+ Conversion Practices: Why It Matters

Survivors have long fought for this change. Now, their voices have been heard. Their message is simple: these harmful practices destroy lives. The new law can help stop that.

How NSW Compares to Other States

NSW now joins other places like Victoria, the ACT, and New Zealand, which already have similar laws. But not all states in Australia are there yet. Advocates are urging Tasmania and Western Australia to act next.

Religious Freedoms Still Respected

Some religious groups raised concerns about the new law. In response, lawmakers added exemptions. These ensure that faith-based conversations, if respectful and not aimed at changing someone, can continue. Basically, the law does not ban prayer or religious conversations that don't try to change someone's identity.

ADNSW explained that "the ban doesn't prevent general religious teaching or expressions of religious principles, or parental discussions with their children related to sexual orientation, gender identity, sexual activity or religion".

Still, there are worries about how these rules will be applied. Ongoing community education will be key to balancing these rights.

Future for NSW Bans LGBTQ+ Conversion Practices?

Anti-Discrimination NSW will now take charge of enforcing the law. They will also help educate the public and support survivors. Additionally, groups like SOGICE Survivors and Equality Australia will work closely with the government to make sure this law works well.

This is a powerful step forward. NSW has made it clear: LGBTQ+ people should be supported, not "fixed."

