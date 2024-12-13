Transforming care: LNP's blueprint for Queensland's health system

A major overhaul of Queensland's battling heathcare system was central to the Liberal National Party's successful Queensland campaign.

Now, health experts across the country are watching to see if the new government can deliver on its ambitious agenda and provide a pathway for other states also grappling with a sector straining from the stress of rising costs, staff shortages, an ageing population and changing expectations of patients. Policy makers, healthcare organisations and clinical leaders are presented with an important opportunity, but success will require clear stance on prioritisation and implementation.



The Queensland LNP promised during the election to diagnose the underlying causes of the state's Health Crisis, treat the immediate symptoms to ease pressure on hospitals, and provide a long-term cure to ensure a health system resourced to cater for Queensland's growing population. In assessing the strategy, it is important to weigh the potential benefits and challenges that lie ahead for patients and healthcare administrators.

The LNP's approach to public healthcare is multifaceted, focusing on delivering existing commitments of approximately 2,300 new hospital beds by late 2028 and an additional 34,200 frontline staff by 2030, while leveraging data and new discharge practices to enhance care and productivity. For patients, this could mean reduced waiting times for surgeries and ambulatory care, thanks to improved system flow and productivity.

However, the broader healthcare sector continues to face significant challenges. Ongoing cost pressures impacting private hospitals, combined with community cost-of-living pressures, are likely to add to existing growing demand on public health services. There is no sign this trend will abate short-term. Additionally, the reliance on international recruitment to fill staffing gaps is threatened by real concerns for the impact on health services in source countries, and changing immigration policies.

Mental health care, a critical area of concern, will see some relief with the addition of two new, albeit small facilities and improved mental health emergency triage. Yet, this is not a comprehensive solution. More broadly, the LNP's focus on empowering frontline staff to innovate is promising, but converting ideas into action will remain a challenge.

One of the most pressing issues in Queensland's healthcare system, like elsewhere, is the sourcing, development, and retention of talent. The sector is grappling with high turnover rates, with healthcare workers leaving due to violence, overwork, and cost-of-living pressures. The heavy reliance on international recruitment is becoming increasingly unsustainable as the global market for healthcare workers becomes more competitive and expensive.

Developing and retaining talent within the state is therefore crucial. This means not only attracting new healthcare professionals but also providing adequate training and development to ensure a steady pipeline of skilled workers to meet the LNP's workforce growth commitment. No doubt fast-tracking trainees will help; however, more trainees may increase the burden on existing staff. Succession planning and flexible work arrangements are essential to retain talent and maintain a high level of care. Further incentives may also be required to attract health workers to regional and remote areas.

The projected national shortfall of over 70,000 full-time equivalent nurses by 2035 and a significant deficit of general practitioners by 2030 underscore the urgency of addressing the workforce challenges. The LNP's strategy must include robust measures to improve working conditions, offer competitive salaries, and ensure job security to retain existing staff and attract new talent.

For Queensland's hospitals, the LNP's healthcare strategy necessitates a strong and clear focus on prioritisation and readiness to act. Hospitals must quickly align their strategies and operations with new government priorities, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently and effectively. This may include de-prioritising some activities or internal projects. A relentless focus will be required on a select number of initiatives to drive performance and achieve tangible outcomes.

The Premier's commitment to reducing ambulance ramping and providing real-time health and hospital data within 100 days of taking office sets high expectations. Together with pressure on Ministers to deliver commitments on time and on budget, meeting targets will require strong governance, risk management, and clear communication within the services and across the broader healthcare system.

These changes promise a more responsive and efficient healthcare system. Reduced waiting times, better access to care, and improved hospital performance are all potential benefits. However, the success of these commitments hinges on the sector's ability to implement change and deliver results.

The LNP's healthcare strategy represents a significant shift in Queensland's approach to health services. By focusing on existing infrastructure, addressing workforce challenges and refining work practices, the LNP aims to create a more efficient and sustainable healthcare system. For patients, this means better access to care and improved health outcomes. For healthcare administrators, it presents an opportunity to drive performance and innovation in a sector that is critical to the well-being of Queensland's growing population.

Partnering with experienced professionals who understand the intricacies of healthcare management and policy implementation will be crucial. The road ahead is challenging, but with clear priorities and a commitment to excellence, Queensland's healthcare system can rise to meet the demands of the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.