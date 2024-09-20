Finding the right therapist: a step-by-step guide

Booking your first therapy session can feel overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be.

Therapy isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. There are many different types, and what works for one person might not work for another.

In this blog, Nicole Blazinovic, the in-house social worker at Polaris Lawyers, provides a step-by-step guide to help you find a therapist who's the right fit for you.

1. Start With Questions

Before you dive into finding a therapist, take a moment to understand why you're seeking therapy. Some people have a clear reason, while others might find it harder to pinpoint exactly what they need.

Have you been struggling with intrusive thoughts or emotional turmoil? Or perhaps you've been feeling unsettled for a while? Spend some time reflecting on these questions and write down your thoughts.

If it helps, share these reflections with a trusted friend, a family member, or your GP. Sometimes, talking things through with someone you already know and trust can provide clarity.

2. Consider Your Needs

This step is about considering the practical aspects of therapy. With your reasons for seeking therapy in mind, think about what qualities are important to you in a therapist.

Reflect on the following:

Do you have preferences regarding the therapist's interests, life experiences, or political values?

Would you prefer someone closer to your age, older, or younger?

Is it important to you to speak with a male, female, non-binary, or LGBTQIA+ person?

Would you like a therapist from a similar cultural background as yourself?

How do you feel about meeting a therapist in person versus online or via Telehealth?

Are there any barriers to accessing therapy that you can foresee, and how might you address them?

There are many skilled practitioners available under the umbrella of “therapeutic wellness.” If you decide to work with someone, make sure to research their qualifications and practice experience to ensure they are a good fit for you. These considerations will help you build a trusting and effective therapeutic relationship.

3. Explore Different Therapy Types

Next, look into the different types of therapy to see which best meets your needs. The term “therapist” covers a range of roles, including counsellor, social worker, psychologist, and wellness practitioner.

Here are some options you might explore:

Creative Therapies: Art therapy, music therapy, nature therapy, and even pet therapy.

Fun fact: Pet therapy is known to enhance mood, reduce social isolation, and even lower blood pressure!

Counselling and Talk-Based Therapies: These include trauma-specific counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), narrative therapy, and gestalt therapy.

Clinical Approaches: Psychology or psychiatry-based treatments offer a more clinical perspective.

Specialised Services: If you've experienced family violence, there are specialised counselling services that focus on safety and support.

Group and Peer Support: Group sessions or peer-led support can sometimes feel less intimidating than one-on-one meetings.

Workplace EAP Services: These can be a good starting point for finding therapy that suits you.

If you feel unsure about the differences between a social worker, counsellor, and psychologist, you're not alone. For further clarification about the different types of practitioners – like the difference between a social worker, counsellor, and psychologist – check out our dedicated blog post for more information.

4. Use Online Resources

Websites like Psychology Today and Talked.com.au can help you find therapists and review their profiles. You can filter searches based on therapist demographics, specialisations, and even location.

Additionally, many free helplines, state services, and local clinics offer low-cost support if you're on a tight budget. Some may require a mental healthcare plan, while others have no eligibility criteria.

Remember – Your Wellbeing Matters Most!

If at any point you feel that your therapist isn't meeting your needs, or if you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, it's okay to seek someone else. Trust your instincts and keep searching until you find the right match for you.

