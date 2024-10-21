ANZSCO to be Replaced: Introducing the New National Occupation List

The Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO), long used by both the Department of Home Affairs and Immigration New Zealand for visa applications, is set to be replaced by separate but comparable systems for each country.

As of 20 November 2024, New Zealand will introduce its own classification system, the National Occupation List (NOL), marking a significant shift in how occupations are graded and recognised for immigration and employment purposes.

What's Changing?

The original purpose of the ANZSCO system was for Australian and New Zealand authorities to develop a shared system for classifying occupations for statistical purposes.

The announcement, made on 8 October 2024 by the Australian Bureau of Statistics and Statistics New Zealand, follows a consultation period which found strong support for separate systems tailored to each country's evolving labour market. While ANZSCO previously served both nations, the rapid changes in industry and employment needs have highlighted the need for independent, more accurate systems.

When Will the Change Take Effect?

For now, Immigration New Zealand will continue using ANZSCO, with a full transition to the NOL expected sometime in 2025. Until a confirmed switch-over date is provided, the ANZSCO system, which grades occupations by skill level (from 1 being the most skilled to 5 being less skilled), will remain in place for visa applications and skills assessments.

What Does This Mean for Australia?

While ANZSCO (and its predecessor, ASCO) has been the basis of the skilled migration program in Australia for more than two decades, the utility of classifying occupations in this manner for the purposes of determining skill needs has been questioned in recent times given the rapid diversification of positions which has accompanied greater specialisation and changing technological work environment.

The Department of Home Affairs has, in part, recognised the challenges posed by using a rigid classification system for occupations in its proposed Skills in Demand visa program. The proposal is to introduce a new high-income stream that will be available without regard to occupation classification.

Next Steps for Employers and Migrants

The proposed "Skills in Demand" visa system was previously announced by the Albanese government in late 2023 to support the implementation of its Migration Review conducted by Dr Martin Parkinson AC PSM, Professor Joanna Howe, and Mr John Azarias.

Previous announcements had stated the new visa program would be implemented before the end of 2024 however limited announcements have been made since the appointment of the new Minister for Immigration, the Hon Tony Burke MP. It is unclear if the implementation will go ahead according to the previously announced timeline or be delayed until 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.