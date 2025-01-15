ARTICLE
15 January 2025

Consent Requirements under Ongoing Fee Arrangements (OFA) simplified from 10 January 2025

SG
Sophie Grace Pty Ltd

Contributor

Sophie Grace Pty Ltd logo
Sophie Grace is a leading Australian firm specialising in both compliance and legal services to participants within the financial services and credit industries. We have serviced Australian and international clients across the financial sector for over a decade. From obtaining the required licences to operate your business to the provision of ongoing compliance support, many businesses have benefited from Sophie Grace’s extensive knowledge in the financial and credit space. We take pride in our ability to offer tailored solutions to a broad range of businesses whilst keeping business practicalities and obligations to regulators at the forefront of our minds when delivering services and advice. Our consultancy services can equip you with assistance and clarity in your business endeavours.
Explore Firm Details
The process for renewing Ongoing Fee Arrangements (OFA) has been simplified.
Australia Finance and Banking
Larissa Tan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The process for renewing Ongoing Fee Arrangements (OFA) has been simplified. These changes will commence on 10 January 2025.

Fee disclosure statement not required

Financial advisers no longer need to provide a Fee Disclosure Statement (FDS) to the client.

Consent Requirements under OFA

However, financial advisers will still need to obtain client consent to renew an OFA and to deduct fees from accounts (consent for both can be given in a single notice or form). The client consent must meet the new requirements listed in sections 962G and 962T of the Corporations Act – these requirements are explained here.

While consent continues to be required at least annually, there is now more flexibility in terms of the timing of renewing consent. The financial adviser and client can agree on a reference date for determining when the renewal starts. Consent can be given anytime between 60 days before and 150 days after the reference date specified in the consent (or if no reference date is specified, the anniversary of the date the OFA started).

If consent is not obtained from the client in accordance with these requirements, the OFA will terminate automatically.

If you have any questions about how the changes apply to your business, please contact us.

Further Reading

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Larissa Tan
Larissa Tan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More