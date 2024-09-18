Application to vary consent orders in the Family Court: A step-by-step guide

Life changes, and sometimes, so do the arrangements made in family court. If facing a previously agreed-upon consent order no longer fits your circumstances, you might need to apply for a variation.

This process can feel overwhelming, but understanding the steps involved and the legal considerations can empower you to navigate it with confidence.

In this guide, we'll break down the essentials of applying to vary a consent order in family court, from understanding the grounds for variation to preparing your application and presenting your case in court.

When Can I Apply to Vary a Consent Order?

The family law system acknowledges the fluidity of life, but that doesn't mean consent orders can be altered on a whim. The court needs to be convinced that there has been a significant change in circumstances since the original order was made.

What constitutes a "material change in circumstances"?

The term "material change in circumstances" is key here. It signifies a shift substantial enough to warrant a reconsideration of the existing consent orders. But what exactly falls under this umbrella? Let's delve deeper into some common scenarios that could potentially trigger an application for variation.

Change in a child's needs

Children grow and their needs evolve. A change in a child's educational needs, such as the requirement for specialised schooling or tutoring, could necessitate a variation of consent orders relating to their care arrangements or financial support.

Similarly, a change in a child's health, perhaps the onset of a chronic illness or a disability, could also trigger a reassessment of existing arrangements to ensure their well-being is adequately catered for.

Change in a parent's financial situation

A significant increase or decrease in a parent's income can substantially impact their ability to meet their financial obligations under the consent orders.

Loss of employment, a promotion, a business venture taking off, or even an unexpected inheritance could all be grounds for seeking a variation in child support or spousal maintenance arrangements.

The goal is to ensure that the financial arrangements remain fair and equitable in light of the changed circumstances.

Relocation

If a parent intends to relocate, whether interstate or overseas, this will almost certainly impact existing parenting arrangements.

The distance involved, the reasons for the relocation, and the potential impact on the child's relationship with the other parent will all be carefully considered by the court.

In such situations, an application to vary consent orders may be necessary to establish new arrangements that are in the child's best interests.

Remarriage or new relationships

The introduction of new partners or step-parents into a family dynamic can sometimes necessitate a reassessment of parenting arrangements or financial agreements.

While new relationships are generally welcomed, they can also bring about changes in living arrangements, financial circumstances, and family dynamics that may warrant a review of the existing orders.

Other significant life events

Life is unpredictable and sometimes throws curveballs our way. Serious illness, disability, or other major life events can all have far-reaching implications for families and may warrant a variation of consent orders.

The court recognises that such events can significantly impact a person's ability to fulfil their obligations under the orders, or may necessitate changes to ensure the ongoing well-being of all family members.

How Do I Apply to Vary a Consent Order?

Now that you understand when you might be eligible to apply for a variation, let's explore the practical steps involved in the application process. While it can seem daunting, breaking it down into manageable stages can make it less overwhelming.

What forms do I need to complete?

The first step in the process is to complete the necessary forms. You'll need to fill out an Application for Consent Orders (Form 11). These forms require detailed information about your current circumstances, the reasons for seeking a variation, and the proposed changes to the existing orders.

What evidence should I gather to support my application?

It's crucial to provide the court with sufficient evidence to support your application. This evidence should clearly demonstrate the material change in circumstances that justifies a variation of the orders. Let's look at some types of evidence you might need to gather.

Financial documents

If your application relates to financial matters, such as child support or spousal maintenance, you'll need to provide evidence of your current financial situation. This could include payslips, bank statements, tax returns, and any other relevant financial documents.

Affidavits or statements from witnesses

If your application involves changes to parenting arrangements, you might need to provide affidavits or statements from witnesses who can attest to the material change in circumstances and the proposed changes' impact on the child. This could include statements from teachers, doctors, or other professionals involved in the child's life.

Expert reports (if applicable)

In some cases, you may need to obtain expert reports to support your application. For example, if the application relates to a child's medical or psychological needs, you may need a report from a relevant health professional. Similarly, if the application involves complex financial matters, you may need a report from a forensic accountant.

Remember, the evidence you provide should be relevant, reliable, and persuasive. It's essential to present a clear and compelling case to the court, demonstrating why the variation is necessary and in the best interests of the child or parties involved.

What Happens in Court?

Once your application to vary consent orders is filed and served, the court will schedule a hearing. This is where you'll present your case to the judge, who will ultimately decide whether to grant the variation.

Will I need a lawyer?

While you have the right to represent yourself in court, family law matters can be complex and emotionally charged. Having an expert consent order lawyer by your side can provide invaluable support and guidance. They can help you understand the legal processes, prepare your case, and advocate for your interests in court.

How should I prepare for the court hearing?

Preparation is key to a successful court hearing. Review your application and supporting evidence thoroughly. Familiarise yourself with the relevant legal principles and any case law that might be applicable to your situation. If you have a lawyer, work closely with them to develop a strong case strategy.

What factors will the judge consider when making a decision?

The judge's primary concern will always be to ensure the best possible outcome for any children involved. They'll also consider the reasonableness of the proposed changes and any agreements reached between the parties.

The best interests of the child (if applicable)

In cases involving children, the judge's paramount consideration will be the child's best interests. This includes their physical, emotional, and developmental needs. The judge will weigh the proposed changes against these factors to determine whether the variation is in the child's best interests.

The reasonableness of the proposed changes

The judge will assess whether the proposed changes to the consent orders are reasonable and justifiable in light of the material change in circumstances. They'll consider the impact of the changes on all parties involved and whether the changes are proportionate to the change in circumstances.

Any agreements reached between the parties

If you and the other party have been able to reach an agreement on the proposed changes, the judge will likely give significant weight to this agreement. However, the judge is not bound by your agreement and will still need to be satisfied that the changes are in the best interests of any children involved and are otherwise just and equitable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.