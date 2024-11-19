When a teacher is negligent and a student is injured as a result, the employer school pays the damages. This is because the school is vicariously liable for the teacher's failure to take reasonable care for the student's safety. In David Ford's paper Vicarious Liability of Schools, he explores the expanding scope of vicarious liability in schools and similar organisations.

