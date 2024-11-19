ARTICLE
19 November 2024

Vicarious liability of schools

Schools must now face the possibility of being found liable for the intentional wrongful acts of their employees.
When a teacher is negligent and a student is injured as a result, the employer school pays the damages. This is because the school is vicariously liable for the teacher's failure to take reasonable care for the student's safety. In David Ford's paper Vicarious Liability of Schools, he explores the expanding scope of vicarious liability in schools and similar organisations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

