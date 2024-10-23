The Occupation Shortage List (OSL), released annually by Jobs and Skills Australia, provides a critical assessment of occupations facing shortages across Australia, including individual state and territory levels. This comprehensive report serves as a snapshot of the labour market's current state, highlighting key areas where skills gaps are affecting industries and employment opportunities.

The 2024 OSL results show that 33% of assessed occupations are in shortage, a slight decrease from 36% in 2023 but still higher than the 2022 level of 32%. Occupations in the healthcare, education, and construction sectors remain particularly affected, reflecting the challenges of an aging population, infrastructure demands, and skill gaps across various industries.

Some of the largest employing occupations in shortage include aged or disabled carers, primary and secondary school teachers, truck drivers, and electricians. These roles are critical to Australia's economy and social infrastructure, yet they continue to face recruitment difficulties.

The OSL not only highlights national trends but also provides insights into regional labour markets, offering valuable guidance for employers, policymakers, and job seekers alike. As Australia continues to navigate the challenges of filling vacancies, the OSL helps shine a light on areas where targeted training and support are needed to build a skilled workforce for the future.

