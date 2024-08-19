NSW Government Bulletin: The call-up – NSW Government workers to return to office

Last week NSW Premier Chris Minns issued the C2024-03 NSW Government Sector workplace presence, stating that government sector employees should work principally in an approved office, workplace or related work site, with mandatory compliance by executive agencies.

While the debate rages for and against this decision, and agencies begin to plan around implementation, legal issues to consider include:

complying with existing policies regarding flexible work arrangements

ensuring that any workplace rights such as carers responsibilities are not impacted

ensuring that any accommodation required for staff with disabilities are implemented

checking whether there are any contractual restrictions on the direction being given to staff

ensuring that there is flexibility for the employing agency to modify or terminate any flexible working arrangement.

The public sector is not the first to grapple with these issues. Our private sector clients have for some time been managing the legal and cultural challenges in implementing a successful transition of staff back into the office.

