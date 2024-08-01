Workcover lump sum permanent impairment payment amounts: 2024-25

When you've had a workplace injury, the statutory benefits provided by the Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation Act 2003 (Qld) includes funding for medical treatment and weekly compensation. However, the benefits do not last forever. They are only paid until a medical opinion is provided to the insurer (usually Workcover Queensland) that suggests your symptoms are not likely to improve with any further medical treatment. This is commonly known as your injuries becoming 'stable and stationary'.

When you are considered to be 'stable and stationary' (or after 5 years from the date of injury) the weekly workers' compensation benefit payments will cease, along with any funding for ongoing medical treatment and your Workcover claim will be closed.

If your injury is permanent, for Workcover to close your claim, they must first refer you for a final independent medical examination to assess your degree of permanent impairment (DPI). If Workcover have not referred you for an assessment of permanent impairment, it is very important that you ask for the assessment or you may miss out on a lump sum payment or right to claim common law damages all together.

Once you've attended the assessment, Workcover Queensland will issue you with a Notice of Assessment for each of your injuries, listing your assessed DPI for each injury in the form of a percentage score.

A lump sum offer of compensation will be included in the Notice of Assessment, based on the assessed DPI. This is known as a 'statutory offer'.

This page helps calculate and convert DPI scores for permanent impairment to the equivalent lump sum statutory offer.

Injuries with a DPI score of less than 30%

For injuries with a DPI of less than 30% (excluding latent onset injuries such as pneumoconiosis), the lump sum compensation for a worker's DPI is calculated by multiplying the 'maximum statutory compensation amount' by the worker's DPI.

At Section 140 of the Workers Compensation and Rehabilitation Act 2003, the 'maximum statutory compensation' payable for an injury or multiple injuries sustained in a single event, is defined as being 216.15 times the 'Queensland full-time adult's Ordinary Time Earnings' as declared by the Australian Statistician ("QOTE").1

From 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025, the declared QOTE is $1,844.70 and 216.15 times this amount sets the maximum statutory compensation payable at $398,731.91.

This means, for every 1% of DPI, an injured worker is entitled to $3,987.

QOTE is updated every financial year and is expected to rise on 1 July 2025.

Considering an injured worker is entitled to $3,987 in lump sum compensation for every 1% of their assessed degree of permanent impairment, the following table of lump sum compensation applies in most instances of work-related injuries in Queensland:

DPI Score Lump Sum

Compensation Additional Rights 0% NIL The higher the % score, the more entitlements you gain. Even at 0% DPI, an injured worker gains the entitlement to:

– make a common law claim for increased damages instead of accepting the lump sum offer and/or be reassessed.

If you've been awarded 0% DPI, we recommend reading our blog as to why a 0% DPI score might not matter. 1% $3,987 As above – but the injured worker must:

– decide whether to accept the lump sum offer or make a common law claim for increased damages.

You cannot do both unless your DPI score is 20% or higher. 2% $7,975 " 3% $11,962 " 4% $15,949 " 5% $19,937 " 6% $23,924 " 7% $27,911 " 8% $31,899 " 9% $35,886 " 10% $39,873 " 11% $43,861 " 12% $47,848 " 13% $51,835 " 14% $55,822 " 15% $59,810 As above, but at 15% or greater DPI, an injured worker gains the right to also:

– receive an additional sum for gratuitous care (excludes psychiatric injuries).

This amount is typically minor, between $3,000 – $10,000 for a DPI of 15%, but higher for more serious injuries. 16% $63,797 " 17% $67,784 " 18% $71,772 " 19% $75,759 " 20% $79,746 As above, but at 20% or greater DPI, an injured worker also gains entitlement to:

– accept the lump sum offer of compensation and make a common law claim in addition; and

– recover some legal costs in pursuit of a common law claim. Legal cost recovery is minor, usually around $7,000 – $10,000. 21% $83,734 " 22% $87,721 " 23% $91,708 " 24% $95,696 " 25% $99,683 " 26% $103,670 " 27% $107,658 " 28% $111,645 " 29% $115,632 "

Injuries with a DPI score of 30% or higher

If your DPI score is 30% or higher, Schedule 3 of the Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation Regulation 2014 requires that a separate graduated scale be used to provide the injured worker with an additional lump sum on top of the calculation outlined above.

Therefore, the calculation based on DPI is more complex, as follows:

DPI Score Lump Sum Compensation Note 30% $134,654 Lump sum includes $119,620, plus additional $15,034 calculated at 8.15 x QOTE. 31% $147,164 Lump sum includes $123,607, plus additional $23,557 calculated at 12.77 x QOTE. 32% $159,673 Lump sum includes $127,594, plus additional $32,079 calculated at 17.39 x QOTE. 33% $172,184 Lump sum includes $131,582, plus additional $40,602 calculated at 22.01 x QOTE. 34% $184,693 Lump sum includes $135,569, plus additional $49,124 calculated at 26.63 x QOTE. 35% $197,221 Lump sum includes $139,556, plus additional $57,665 calculated at 31.26 x QOTE. 36% $209,731 Lump sum includes $143,543, plus additional $66,188 calculated at 35.88 x QOTE. 37% $222,241 Lump sum includes $147,531, plus additional $74,710 calculated at 40.5 x QOTE. 38% $234,751 Lump sum includes $151,518, plus additional $83,233 calculated at 45.12 x QOTE. 39% $247,279 Lump sum includes $155,505, plus additional $91,774 calculated at 49.75 x QOTE. 40% $259,789 Lump sum includes $159,493, plus additional $100,296 calculated at 54.37 x QOTE. 41% $272,299 Lump sum includes $163,480, plus additional $108,819 calculated at 58.99 x QOTE. 42% $284,808 Lump sum includes $167,467, plus additional $117,341 calculated at 63.61 x QOTE. 43% $297,319 Lump sum includes $171,455, plus additional $125,864 calculated at 68.23 x QOTE. 44% $309,847 Lump sum includes $175,442, plus additional $134,405 calculated at 72.86 x QOTE. 45% $322,356 Lump sum includes $179,429, plus additional $142,927 calculated at 77.48 x QOTE. 46% $334,867 Lump sum includes $183,417, plus additional $151,450 calculated at 82.1 x QOTE. 47% $347,395 Lump sum includes $187,404, plus additional $159,991 calculated at 86.73 x QOTE. 48% $359,904 Lump sum includes $191,391, plus additional $168,513 calculated at 91.35 x QOTE. 49% $372,415 Lump sum includes $195,379, plus additional $177,036 calculated at 95.97 x QOTE. 50% $384,924 Lump sum includes $199,366, plus additional $185,558 calculated at 100.59 x QOTE. 51% $397,434 Lump sum includes $203,353, plus additional $194,081 calculated at 105.21 x QOTE. 52% $409,944 Lump sum includes $207,341, plus additional $202,603 calculated at 109.83 x QOTE. 53% $422,472 Lump sum includes $211,328, plus additional $211,144 calculated at 114.46 x QOTE. 54% $434,982 Lump sum includes $215,315, plus additional $219,667 calculated at 119.08 x QOTE. 55% $447,492 Lump sum includes $219,303, plus additional $228,189 calculated at 123.7 x QOTE. 56% $460,002 Lump sum includes $223,290, plus additional $236,712 calculated at 128.32 x QOTE. 57% $472,530 Lump sum includes $227,277, plus additional $245,253 calculated at 132.95 x QOTE. 58% $485,040 Lump sum includes $231,265, plus additional $253,775 calculated at 137.57 x QOTE. 59% $497,550 Lump sum includes $235,252, plus additional $262,298 calculated at 142.19 x QOTE. 60% $510,078 Lump sum includes $239,239, plus additional $270,839 calculated at 146.82 x QOTE. 61% $522,587 Lump sum includes $243,226, plus additional $279,361 calculated at 151.44 x QOTE. 62% $535,098 Lump sum includes $247,214, plus additional $287,884 calculated at 156.06 x QOTE. 63% $547,607 Lump sum includes $251,201, plus additional $296,406 calculated at 160.68 x QOTE. 64% $560,135 Lump sum includes $255,188, plus additional $304,947 calculated at 165.31 x QOTE. 65% $572,646 Lump sum includes $259,176, plus additional $313,470 calculated at 169.93 x QOTE. 66% $585,155 Lump sum includes $263,163, plus additional $321,992 calculated at 174.55 x QOTE. 67% $597,665 Lump sum includes $267,150, plus additional $330,515 calculated at 179.17 x QOTE. 68% $610,194 Lump sum includes $271,138, plus additional $339,056 calculated at 183.8 x QOTE. 69% $622,703 Lump sum includes $275,125, plus additional $347,578 calculated at 188.42 x QOTE. 70% $635,213 Lump sum includes $279,112, plus additional $356,101 calculated at 193.04 x QOTE. 71% $647,723 Lump sum includes $283,100, plus additional $364,623 calculated at 197.66 x QOTE. 72% $660,233 Lump sum includes $287,087, plus additional $373,146 calculated at 202.28 x QOTE. 73% $672,761 Lump sum includes $291,074, plus additional $381,687 calculated at 206.91 x QOTE. 74% $685,271 Lump sum includes $295,062, plus additional $390,209 calculated at 211.53 x QOTE. 75% to 100% $697,781 Lump sum includes $299,049, plus additional $398,732 calculated at 216.15 x QOTE.

Should you accept the lump sum offer?

The Queensland workers' compensation scheme is reasonable in that it offers a base level of protection for those unfortunate enough to suffer an injury at work. But as a whole, Roche Legal's view is that the lump sum compensation amounts are inadequate to fairly compensate an injured worker, particularly when taking a long-term view.

If there is an ability to make (and win) a common law claim instead of, or in addition to any lump sum offer made to you by Workcover, we strongly recommend doing so because the damages awarded are almost always more substantial than the statutory lump sum offer, even after legal costs and expenses.

A common law claim allows you to sue your employer for damages, including pain and suffering, loss of income including future earnings, and medical expenses. A common law claim can be more complicated and time-consuming than accepting a lump sum offer from Workcover, and it may require you to hire a lawyer and (sometimes) go to court. It's important to consider the potential costs and risks of pursuing a common law claim, as well as the likelihood of success.

If you've been injured at work, we recommend phoning one of the solicitors at Roche Legal for a free initial consultation, or completing our free case review form online.

Footnote

1 https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/labour/earnings-and-working-conditions/average-weekly-earnings-australia/latest-release

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.