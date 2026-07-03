Significant workplace relations changes are set to take effect from 1 July 2026, impacting both employers and employees across Australia.

Swaab, established in 1981 in Sydney, Australia, is a law firm that focuses on solving problems and maximizing opportunities for various clients, including entrepreneurs, family businesses, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm's core values include commitment, integrity, excellence, generosity of spirit, unity, and innovation. Swaab's lawyers have diverse expertise and prioritize building long-term client relationships based on service and empathy.

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Employers and employees alike should be aware of important changes in the workplace relations arena, effective 1 July 2026. From that date:

the high income threshold for unfair dismissal claims will increase to $190,100 per annum (from the present $183,100 per annum) and the compensation limit will be $95,050 (equivalent to 6 months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after 1 July 2026

per annum (from the present $183,100 per annum) and the compensation limit will be (equivalent to 6 months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after 1 July 2026 the filing fee for unfair dismissal, general protections and bullying and sexual harassment at work applications will increase to $92.70

there will be a 4.75% increase to minimum award wages

the minimum wage will increase to $1004.90 per week (or $26.44 per hour)

per week (or per hour) the minimum superannuation guarantee percentage will remain at 12%. There are, however, a range of other changes in relation to superannuation (that also commence on 1 July 2026), including when superannuation is payable, about which employers should make themselves aware (but fall outside the scope of this article).

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.