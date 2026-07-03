ARTICLE
3 July 2026

Impor­tant Work­place Rela­tions Changes Effec­tive 1 July 2026

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Swaab

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Significant workplace relations changes are set to take effect from 1 July 2026, impacting both employers and employees across Australia.
Australia Employment and HR
Michael Byrnes,Pooja Kapur, and Emma Van Klaveren
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Employers and employees alike should be aware of important changes in the workplace relations arena, effective 1 July 2026. From that date:

  • the high income threshold for unfair dismissal claims will increase to $190,100 per annum (from the present $183,100 per annum) and the compensation limit will be $95,050 (equivalent to 6 months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after 1 July 2026
  • the filing fee for unfair dismissal, general protections and bullying and sexual harassment at work applications will increase to $92.70
  • there will be a 4.75% increase to minimum award wages
  • the minimum wage will increase to $1004.90 per week (or $26.44 per hour)
  • the minimum superannuation guarantee percentage will remain at 12%. There are, however, a range of other changes in relation to superannuation (that also commence on 1 July 2026), including when superannuation is payable, about which employers should make themselves aware (but fall outside the scope of this article).

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Michael Byrnes
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Pooja Kapur
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Emma Van Klaveren
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