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Employers and employees alike should be aware of important changes in the workplace relations arena, effective 1 July 2026. From that date:
- the high income threshold for unfair dismissal claims will increase to $190,100 per annum (from the present $183,100 per annum) and the compensation limit will be $95,050 (equivalent to 6 months of the revised high income threshold amount) for dismissals occurring on or after 1 July 2026
- the filing fee for unfair dismissal, general protections and bullying and sexual harassment at work applications will increase to $92.70
- there will be a 4.75% increase to minimum award wages
- the minimum wage will increase to $1004.90 per week (or $26.44 per hour)
- the minimum superannuation guarantee percentage will remain at 12%. There are, however, a range of other changes in relation to superannuation (that also commence on 1 July 2026), including when superannuation is payable, about which employers should make themselves aware (but fall outside the scope of this article).
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]