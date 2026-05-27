Michael Byrnes’s articles from Swaab are most popular:
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in Australia
- with readers working within the Insurance, Metals & Mining and Property industries
Michael Byrnes appeared on Money News with James Willis on 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR on 19 May 2026 to discuss a recent Fair Work Commission case in which the presiding member expressed frustration with the influx of unmeritorious claims to the FWC (from 17:30 to 24:08)
To listen to the full interview click here.
For further information please contact:
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544(p/
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
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