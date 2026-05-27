Michael Byrnes appeared on Mon­ey News with James Willis on 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR on 19 May 2026 to dis­cuss a recent Fair Work Com­mis­sion case in which the pre­sid­ing mem­ber expressed frus­tra­tion with the influx of unmer­i­to­ri­ous claims to the FWC (from 17:30 to 24:08)

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Michael Byrnes appeared on Mon­ey News with James Willis on 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR on 19 May 2026 to dis­cuss a recent Fair Work Com­mis­sion case in which the pre­sid­ing mem­ber expressed frus­tra­tion with the influx of unmer­i­to­ri­ous claims to the FWC (from 17:30 to 24:08)

To lis­ten to the full inter­view click here.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544(p/

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

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