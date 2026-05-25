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The recent Fair Work Commission (FWC) decision in Anthony Davitkov v Woolworths Group Limited [2026] FWC 1655 has attracted much mirth because it refers to an employee who brought a general protections dismissal application because he was informed by a colleague that (and this was paraphrasing from the presiding member, Deputy President Colman), “the cleft of his bottom was protruding from his trousers”. In other words, to use a colloquial expression, there was some “plumber’s crack” exposed. The colleague then told the employee with the wardrobe malfunction, in “rude terms”, to cover up.
This is not, however, as some commentary has wrongly asserted, a case about appropriate workplace attire and the importance of employers having policies to prescribe dress standards. The case does not even stand for that proposition. That is not why the application was dismissed. Instead, the decision, which runs to just three paragraphs and is set out below in full, is the FWC laying bare the challenge it is facing in dealing with a deluge of unfair dismissal and general protections dismissal cases, some incontrovertibly devoid of merit, and the frustration it is evidently causing to the workplace tribunal.
The background is set out in paragraph 1:
“Anyone wanting insight into the phenomenon of unmeritorious claims in the Fair Work Commission may wish to consider the case of Anthony Davitkov, whose application under s 365 of the Fair Work Act 2009 I dismissed ex tempore earlier today. During a casual shift at Woolworths, Mr Davitkov was told by a coworker that (and I paraphrase) the cleft of his bottom was protruding from his trousers. It was suggested, in rude terms, that he cover up. Mr Davitkov was upset. His feelings were hurt. He lodged an application alleging that he had been dismissed in breach of his workplace rights under Part 3 – 1 of the Act. He wanted compensation.”
The source of the frustration to Deputy President Colman is exposed in paragraph 2:
“What dismissal? That was what Woolworths wanted to know. It said that Mr Davitkov continued to work shifts after lodging his claim and that he later stopped turning up for work. I so find. Mr Davitkov was not dismissed. He had no standing to make the application. This case had nothing to do with dismissal, or with Part 3 – 1 of the Act. It was evidently a speculative claim made in pursuit of a monetary settlement that would spare Woolworths the nuisance of defending it. I was unable to put this to Mr Davitkov because he ignored my direction to attend the telephone hearing. I note that this was Mr Davitkov’s fifth application in two years.”
In paragraph 3 Deputy President Colman delivers a homily about how applications of this kind (which he describes as “speculative claims”) affect other applicants, respondents, and the FWC:
“Unmeritorious claimants have little to lose. This is unfair to respondents who have no case to answer. It is unfair to applicants with cases of substance waiting their turn to be heard. The Act allows costs to be ordered in some cases, but very often there are no compensable costs, only wasted time. There is no effective disincentive for speculative claims, and so they come, in great numbers, compounding the Commission’s burgeoning caseload.”
The inundation of the FWC by general protections dismissal and unfair dismissal claims in recent times has been blamed on various factors including some paid agents touting for cases and, more recently, the prevalence of Artificial Intelligence tools to enable prospective litigants to prepare and lodge applications (without the ability, it seems, to properly assess merit).
While the FWC has, as a matter of necessary expediency, adopted streamlined dispute resolution procedures to deal with the sheer volume of general protections dismissal cases being filed, that needs to be balanced with discharging its statutory obligations pursuant to section 368 of the Fair Work Act (2009)(Cth)(FWA) when dealing with such cases, particularly in the issuing of certificates permitting matters to progress to determination in either a FWC arbitration or a federal court hearing (in practice, almost invariably the latter).
Section 368 of the FWA is in the following terms:
“368 Dealing with a dismissal dispute (other than by arbitration)
(1) If an application is made under section 365, the FWC must deal with the dispute (other than by arbitration).
(2) Any conference conducted for the purposes of dealing with the dispute (other than by arbitration) must be conducted in private, despite subsection 592(3).
(3) If the FWC is satisfied that all reasonable attempts to resolve the dispute (other than by arbitration) have been, or are likely to be, unsuccessful, then:
(a) the FWC must issue a certificate to that effect; and
(b) if the FWC considers, taking into account all the materials before it, that arbitration under section 369, or a general protections court application, in relation to the dispute would not have a reasonable prospect of success, the FWC must advise the parties accordingly.
(4) A general protections court application is an application to a court under Division 2 of Part 4‑1 for orders in relation to a contravention of this Part.”
The statutory function of the FWC pursuant to this provision was considered by Justice Pagone of the Federal Court in Ward v St Catherine’s School [2016] FCA 790 (at 6):
“The policy expressed in Division 8 of the Act is for dismissal disputes to be dealt with by the Commission rather than by the Court. Section 365 confers jurisdiction upon the Commission to deal with a dismissal dispute where the person dismissed alleges that the dismissal was in contravention of Part 31 of the Act. A circumstance in which such an application may be made to the Court is where a certificate has been issued by the Commission under s 368(3)(a) in relation to the dispute. That section provides:
(3) If the FWC is satisfied that all reasonable attempts to resolve the dispute (other than by arbitration) have been, or are likely to be, unsuccessful, then:
(a) the FWC must issue a certificate to that effect; […]
[…]
It is significant that the certificate required by s 370(a)(i) to trigger a person’s entitlement to make an application to the Court, is a certificate in which the Commission expresses its satisfaction about a state of affairs concerning the ability of the dispute to be resolved by means other than arbitration. The entitlement under s 370 of the Act to make a general protections court application, in other words, is made to depend upon the Commission’s evaluation of the facts and circumstances bearing upon the prospects of the parties resolving their dispute about dismissal by means other than arbitration and proceedings in Court (unless their application included an application for an interim injunction). The statutory condition for a certificate from the Commission reveals a clear legislative policy that such dismissal disputes are to be dealt with by the Commission, and by dispute resolution procedures other than by arbitral and judicial determination, unless those procedures have been or are likely to be unsuccessful. The legislative policy is that Court processes to resolve such dismissal disputes are then only to be engaged when the Commission, as an independent statutory authority, is itself satisfied that those other means for resolution of the dismissal disputes are, or are likely to be, unsuccessful. It is not sufficient to enliven a litigant’s entitlement to bring a dispute to the Court for the dispute about dismissal to have been referred to the Commission unsuccessfully. Nor is it sufficient to enliven the entitlement to make a general protections court application in relation to a dismissal dispute that the dispute had been made to, and was pending in, the Commission. What is required to enliven the entitlement to make such an application to the Court is not the mere formality of a certificate by the Commission but, rather, the certification by the Commission of it being satisfied that the dismissal dispute is not able to be resolved by the alternative process specifically provided for by the legislature.” (Emphasis added)
The present dilemma in which the FWC finds itself is, unlike the “plumber’s crack” headlines, no laughing matter. It needs to undertake, in the voluminous general protections disputes brought before it, “…the alternative process specifically provided for by the legislature”. Absent legislative reform or additional resourcing for the FWC, there appears to be no end in sight, which is to the detriment of all bona fide participants and stakeholders in the system.
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
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