With the festive season in full swing, workplace Christmas parties can be a great way to celebrate, but they also carry legal and reputational risks. From managing alcohol consumption to preventing inappropriate behaviour, businesses need clear policies and proactive steps to protect staff and the organisation.

Michael Byrnes appeared on Nights with John Stanley on 2GB and 4BC on 1 December 2025 to discuss the legal issues arising from workplace Christmas parties.

To listen to the interview click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.