7 December 2025

How Busi­ness­es Can Pro­tect Them­selves At Christ­mas Par­ties, And The Obvi­ous Things You Should­n't Be Doing. John Stan­ley Inter­views Michael Byrnes

Businesses need clear policies and proactive steps to protect staff and the organisation during workplace Christmas parties.
Michael Byrnes
With the festive season in full swing, workplace Christmas parties can be a great way to celebrate, but they also carry legal and reputational risks. From managing alcohol consumption to preventing inappropriate behaviour, businesses need clear policies and proactive steps to protect staff and the organisation.

Michael Byrnes appeared on Nights with John Stanley on 2GB and 4BC on 1 December 2025 to discuss the legal issues arising from workplace Christmas parties.

Michael Byrnes
