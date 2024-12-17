New Changes To Skilled Visas (December 2024)

On 7 December 2024, the Migration (Specification of Occupations—Subclass 482 Visa) Instrument 2024 came into effect. This instrument replaces the old framework with the Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL), and forms part of the migration reform framework that sets up the new Subclass 482 (Skills in Demand) Visa. The changes made to the Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) and Direct Entry (DE) streams allow for clearer pathways to permanent residence.

These changes align with the Australian Government's Migration Strategy. This reform was introduced with dual aims of redefining previous pathways for skilled migrants whilst supporting businesses to ensure they 'have the workers they need, when they need them, so they can scale up and grow their businesses.'

Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL)

As part of the reform, a targeted Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL) is introduced, replacing the former Short- and Medium-Term Skills Occupation List. This list encompasses 456 eligible occupations, including 189 new roles in sectors such as construction, cybersecurity, agriculture and health. Each of these offer a direct pathway to permanent residency. Some have been removed, such as Restaurant Manager and some occupations have been added, such as Child Care Worker and Content Creator.

Replacing the TSS Visa

The Temporary Skills Shortage (TSS) Visa has been replaced by the Skills in Demand (SID) Visa. This visa includes three targeted streams- the specialist skills stream (for highly skilled migrants who would contribute significantly to the Australian economy), core skills stream (for skilled workers that Australia needs to fill workforce gaps), and essential skills streams (for low-income earners in critical roles). The defined income threshold for the specialist skills stream is $135,000 annually, and $73,150 annually for the core skills stream. More information regarding the essential skills stream will be released by the Australian Government after further consultation.

As part of the changes to the Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) stream, Applicants are permitted to count all periods of sponsored employment towards their 2-year work experience requirement, and it does not just apply to employment with their sponsor. Additionally, Applicants who have been employed in a related field or received a promotion can count this work towards the work experience requirement. Previously, the nominating employer would provide evidence that the Applicant has met the work experience requirement. Under the reform, the onus is now on the Applicant.

Direct Entry Stream

With regard to the Direct Entry Stream although previously only occupations on the Medium-Term Occupation List were eligible for to apply for the Subclass 186 Direct Entry Stream, this has been amended so that all occupations on the new CSOL list are eligible to apply for the Subclass 186 Direct Entry, should they meet all other requirements.

The reform further introduces 14 updated caveats for certain occupations as listed on the CSOL. They are applicable across all of the streams, with the purpose of the updated caveats being to ensure consistency with the other reforms and ease compliance for visa holders and employers.

