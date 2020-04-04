In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, New South Wales has passed legislation allowing for more flexible use of long service leave. Previously, the Long Service Leave Act 1955 (NSW):
- allowed a worker to access not less than one month of long service leave in advance, if the worker had at least one month of long service leave accrued
- required the employer to give a worker at least one month’s notice to take long service leave.
The amendments to the Act allow:
- long service leave to be taken with less than one month’s notice if agreed by the employer and worker
- long service leave to be taken in blocks of less than one month.
The amendments commenced on 25 March 2020 and will be in place for a period of six months, unless extended.
This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.