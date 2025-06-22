De Facto Separation NSW: What Rights Do You Have?

Eventually, some NSW couples tend to break up for many reasons. Was it cheating? Financial struggles? Differences in opinions? Whatever the reason is, it's difficult to cope with a break-up or, in legal terms, a de facto separation in NSW.

This legal term is necessary because courts must separate married couples from non-married ones. Simply put, married couples have legal protection over their assets. In the event of a divorce, each couple can secure whatever share or contributions they made during the relationship. Parenting arrangements will depend on many factors.

Now, you may ask yourself, "What rights do I have if I was just in a de facto relationship?", "I also have children! How can I work out parenting arrangements?", or "What happens to my property or assets?"

With these questions in concern, you may be curious about what answers you may discover.

What is De Facto Separation NSW?

A de facto separation in NSW is when two people of the same or opposite sex living together separate. The Family Law Act 1975 defines de facto couples as a couple who choose to live together without being legally bound by marriage. Additionally, these couples don't have to go through the divorce procedure to end their relationship. De facto separation also applies to same-sex couples and people married to a third party.

Section 4AA of the Act also states that a de facto relationship protects couples who cohabit but do not marry. Cohabitation is a state in which couples live together without getting married. De facto separation in NSW is still possible when relationship disputes arise. They may also want to know what rights they have when they break up.

De Facto Separation NSW: Registering The De Facto Relationship

Thankfully, de facto couples just have the same rights as a married couple after a breakup. Yes, that means ex-couples from a de facto relationship can still have rights over their assets and their children.

As affirming as this sounds, the real challenge is proving a de facto relationship. On the other hand, legally married couples can just provide legal documents like a marriage certificate to prove their relationship. So, to apply for a de facto relationship, couples must not be:

Under 18 years old

Married to each other or any other person

Registered with another relationship in another state or territory

In a relationship with another person

Related to each other by family

Other conditions include:

At least one party to the relationship lives in NSW.

De facto couples do not have to live together to be eligible to register for a de facto relationship. This is a common misconception since most de facto couples live together on a genuine domestic basis.

De facto couples who want to register their de facto relationship can register at the NSW Government's Relationships Register. Registering here can help couples define their relationship as a de facto relationship. Upon registration, de facto couples can know their rights after a breakup.

What Should I Know About de Facto Separation in NSW?

What Happened During the Relationship

Normally, a de facto relationship exists if it has lasted at least two years. So, does this mean couples who were in a relationship for less than the required duration are not a de facto couple? Sadly, you can't claim property settlement or maintenance without meeting certain conditions. Section 90YZC of the Family Law Act contains these conditions.

The family court can still consider a de facto partnership if:

There were children in the relationship. A de facto partner or both partners made substantial contributions to the relationship, and failure to make a property settlement will result in serious injustice to one or both parties. The relationship was registered under a law of a State or Territory.

What the Court Will Look At

The court must ensure that a de facto separation in NSW has ended and the children of the relationship are safe. Hence, they will consider whether one or more exist in the relationship:

A sexual relationship

Financial dependence on the other partner

A commitment to a shared life

The views of friends and family on the relationship

Any history of abuse or domestic violence

Centrelink's Role

Centrelink provides income support for Australians to pay for the costs of living. This means that de facto couples can also rest easy when they want to seek financial aid from this government agency. For Centrelink purposes, a couple is considered a de facto couple once they start living together. Similarly, Centrelink assesses a relationship by considering the:

Degree of financial interdependence;

Nature of the couple's household. This includes if there are shared quarters, shared chore schedules, and joint parental care for children.

Social aspects of the children, such as how they declare themselves in society and how society sees them; and

Couple's nature and level of commitment to each other.

Couples going through a de facto separation in NSW can fill up Centrelink's separation details form if they can't provide the separation details online. They will also review a de facto couple's living arrangements if they are separated under one roof. As unusual as it sounds, some separated couples still have this kind of living arrangement. Read more about it in our article here.

De Facto Separation NSW: Property Settlement Procedure

Surely, de facto couples will want a just and equitable division of assets and property after separation. Parties in a de facto relationship have the right to seek a property settlement, two years after separation.

But they should not go through this legal process alone, so it's best if they seek independent legal advice from a solicitor .

Firstly, solicitors will check the asset pool and identify the property's value, liabilities, and superannuation. Was the property individually or jointly owned? Did one partner settle at their partner's home?

Secondly, solicitors will look into the de facto couple's financial and non-financial contributions to the relationship. Some common disputes may stem from who made such contributions. For example, one partner had the responsibility to pay for the house's maintenance and upkeep, while the other party funded their child's school fees.

The Family Court uses a just and equitable way to decide on property settlement procedures in a de facto separation in NSW. So, it's best to lower your expectations about a 50-50 split.



The Children of the De Facto Couple

The most important consideration for lawyers when they handle a de facto separation in NSW is parenting arrangements. Children spark concern in most separation or divorce cases since their best interests are the top priority. Lawyers will assess who is the primary homemaker and parent if there are children.

De facto relationships and marriages have differences in time limitations when it comes to bringing claims about property settlements.

De facto couples have a time limit of two years from the date of separation to make a claim. The time limit for de facto couples doesn't apply if they have children with their former partner. Finally, solicitors will consider each couple's future needs and may look at the couple's:

Age if they're retiring and if they're eligible for superannuation payments;

Ability to work in the succeeding years and gather savings and accumulate assets;

Children, if there are any;

Decisions on whether they should share parental care over children;

Ongoing medical costs of children, apart from other child support costs; and

Children's general health condition and whether this will affect their earning capacity.

How To Protect Your Assets In A De Facto Relationship

The above-mentioned factors can help determine a just and equitable division of assets for a separated de facto couple. But a successful division of property and parenting time will depend on how de facto couples handle disputes.

Did they have a list of what they owned before they lived together? Are there parenting plans that they drafted for their child after their separation? Did they register their relationship, and did it last two years before the separation?

If they fail to answer these questions as a couple, their relationship may turn sour.

The surefire way to protect one's asset after a de facto separation in NSW is to fill up a binding financial agreement, such as a post-nup agreement. Usually, this is used for couples who want to identify their assets during the relationship or after separation. Meanwhile, a prenup agreement is used before they start their relationship or marriage.

Yes! Just like married couples, de facto couples can use both of these agreements to secure their assets. This agreement can also become court orders that can be legally enforced in the event of a relationship dispute.

We Can Provide Independent Legal Advice

Relationships that start perfectly may end in a dispute when talking about property and assets. Thus, it's important to seek legal advice in the event of a de facto separation in NSW.

De facto separation in NSW is an emotionally and financially draining process for de facto couples. JB Solicitors has seasoned family lawyers who can determine what is just and equitable for de facto couples. We can also draft court orders, parenting orders, and binding financial agreements to help settle any family law disputes.

Should contentious matters arise, we have mediation services for couples who want to agree on parenting arrangements and property settlements. Mediation has proven to be a more cost-effective way of resolving disputes within a relationship. So, why not schedule a consultation with us and avoid potential and costly court procedures?

The only third party you'll ever want to hear in your breakup is a family lawyer. So, contact a family lawyer from our firm and let us help you with your family law matter.

