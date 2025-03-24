New Sexual Violence Case Management Protocols and the Blue Card System Inquiry: Queensland has taken major steps to improve its justice system. Recently, two significant initiatives were introduced: the Sexual Violence Case Management Pilot in the District Court and an inquiry into the Blue Card Child Protection system. These new sexual assault updates in Queensland aim to deliver better outcomes for victims while ensuring the justice system remains fair, efficient, and compassionate.

Sexual Violence Case Management: A New Approach

The District Court of Queensland has launched a Sexual Violence Case Management Pilot to streamline proceedings and reduce the trauma experienced by victims and witnesses. This initiative, outlined in Practice Direction 3 of 2024, introduces a structured approach to managing cases. By addressing delays and improving trial preparation, the pilot seeks to enhance the overall court experience for all involved.

Key Features of the Pilot

Active Case Management : The court has introduced Sexual Violence (SV) lists to closely monitor sexual offence proceedings. Additionally, new court events, such as Case Review Hearings and Trial Readiness Hearings , allow early issue resolution and help keep trials on track.

: The court has introduced to closely monitor sexual offence proceedings. Additionally, new court events, such as and , allow early issue resolution and help keep trials on track. Faster Trial Scheduling : Under this system, courts aim to set trial dates within eight months of an indictment. This reduces uncertainty for victims and ensures cases move forward without unnecessary delays.

: Under this system, courts aim to set of an indictment. This reduces uncertainty for victims and ensures cases move forward without unnecessary delays. Mediated Case Conferencing : Senior defence counsel and prosecutors will meet to discuss case strengths, weaknesses, and agreed facts. This promotes efficient and informed trial preparation , reducing the likelihood of unnecessary hearings.

: Senior defence counsel and prosecutors will meet to discuss case strengths, weaknesses, and agreed facts. This promotes , reducing the likelihood of unnecessary hearings. Dedicated Court Resources: Case managers will serve as central points of contact to help resolve issues quickly. Furthermore, the continuity of trial Crown Prosecutors ensures victims receive consistent legal representation throughout the process.

These new sexual assault updates in Queensland aim to minimise retraumatisation for victims while increasing the overall efficiency of sexual violence trials.

Blue Card System Inquiry: Strengthening Child Protection

In a separate but equally critical move, the Queensland Government has launched an inquiry into the Blue Card Child Protection system. This follows the case of Ashley Paul Griffith, a convicted paedophile who abused multiple children over nearly two decades. His case exposed serious failures in child protection laws, prompting an urgent review of how Queensland safeguards children.

New Sexual Assault Updates in Queensland: Focus of the Inquiry

There were a number of updates to focus on in this inquiry, including:

Identifying Systemic Failures : Investigators will examine how Griffith was able to offend for so long without detection. This includes identifying gaps in laws, policies, and enforcement.

: Investigators will examine how Griffith was able to offend for so long without detection. This includes identifying gaps in laws, policies, and enforcement. Broad Review Scope : Led by Luke Twyford , Chair of the Queensland Family and Child Commission's Child Death Review Board , the inquiry will consult experts, victims, and community organisations to ensure modern safeguarding practices are considered.

: Led by , Chair of the Queensland Family and Child Commission's , the inquiry will consult to ensure modern safeguarding practices are considered. Commitment to Action: The inquiry has pledged public progress reports and a strong focus on implementing reforms. The goal is clear—prevent future cases of child sexual exploitation and restore trust in the system.

New Sexual Assault Updates in Queensland

These initiatives show Queensland's commitment to improving justice for victims of sexual violence and strengthening child protection laws. By implementing a structured approach to sexual violence cases and reassessing the Blue Card system, the government is taking meaningful action.

