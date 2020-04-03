In response to the COVID-19 crisis a number of information sheets have been issued dealing with financial distress and limiting the ability of creditors to pursue debtors in these troubled times.
It is important that businesses act quickly to take advantage of the range of Government initiatives to assist. It is also vitally important that businesses seek assistance quickly to mitigate any actual or potential impact on their business or personal financial situation.
Directors' duties in uncertain times
Guidance for accountants in public practice - Helping clients with companies in financial distress
8 essential steps if your business is in distress
