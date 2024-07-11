Concerns ignored before alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old in Queensland watch house

A recent case about a Queensland sexual assault has raised significant concerns about the treatment of children in the state's watch houses. According to reports, authorities ignored warnings about a 13-year-old detained in a Queensland watch house just days before she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Amnesty International and other advocacy groups highlight that children in these facilities face severe conditions. For example, isolation, lack of proper healthcare, and exposure to adult detainees puts children in danger.

Over the years, this situation has sparked criticism from the public and media over the inadequate training of police officers to handle young detainees. Additionally, the use of force in such environments has also come under scrutiny.

The response of youth detainment in watch towers

Recently, the Youth Advocacy Centre (YAC) has condemned the practice of detaining children in watch houses. Basically, the group stated it further traumatizes them and increases the likelihood of future criminal behaviour.

However, Queensland Police Union officials and other stakeholders have also voiced similar concerns. They emphasized the need for proper youth detention facilities that can provide necessary support and rehabilitation.

The impact on Aboriginal children

Moreover, there is a disproportionate impact on Aboriginal children is a growing concern. Even though Aboriginal children represent a significant percentage of the youth detention population, they are only a small fraction of the general youth population.

The new legislation allowing for such detentions has been criticized for being incompatible with the state's Human Rights Act. Many advocates have raised alarms about the long-term consequences on these vulnerable children.

Queensland Sexual Assault: What needs to be done?

Efforts to address these issues involve ongoing discussions between the Department of Youth Justice, advocacy groups, and government officials to ensure that the rights and well-being of detained children are prioritized.

However, there is still a pressing need for reforms to prevent further harm and ensure that children receive appropriate care and rehabilitation rather than punitive measures.

