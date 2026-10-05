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ARTICLE
5 October 2026
Can A Criminal Conviction Affect Your Job, Travel Or Licence
HHG Legal Group
A Spent Conviction Order can limit when a criminal conviction must be disclosed, but it does not erase the conviction. Understanding when disclosure is still required for employment, overseas travel, Working with Children Checks, and professional licensing is crucial for anyone with a spent conviction navigating these complex obligations.