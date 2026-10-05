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5 October 2026

Can A Criminal Conviction Affect Your Job, Travel Or Licence

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HHG Legal Group

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HHG Legal Group has been serving Western Australians for over 100 years. With a large team across five offices, we offer top-notch legal advice and representation, exceeding expectations for all clients.
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A Spent Conviction Order can limit when a criminal conviction must be disclosed, but it does not erase the conviction. Understanding when disclosure is still required for employment, overseas travel, Working with Children Checks, and professional licensing is crucial for anyone with a spent conviction navigating these complex obligations.
Australia Western Australia Criminal Law
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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