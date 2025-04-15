NSW domestic violence reforms 2025: What you need to know

Domestic violence continues to be a serious issue in Australia. In response, the NSW Government has introduced major reforms to strengthen legal protections for victim-survivors and hold offenders more accountable. The new NSW Domestic Violence Reforms came into effect in April 2025, and are a vital step forward in the justice system.

At O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors, we closely monitor these legal changes. We are committed to providing expert legal support in all areas of criminal law including domestic violence.

Key Changes: NSW Domestic Violence Reforms

1. Only Judges and Magistrates Can Make Bail Decisions

One of the most significant changes affects how judges and magistrates now grant bail in domestic violence cases. Now, registrars can no longer make bail decisions in these matters. Only magistrates or judges will have this authority.

This ensures greater judicial oversight, particularly in high-risk situations. It also means that victims are better protected from further harm. Furthermore, it allows for a more careful and experienced legal assessment of each case.

2. Harsher Penalties for ADVO Breaches

The government has also increased penalties for breaching Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs). This targets repeat offenders and sends a strong message: violating an ADVO will have serious consequences. Speak to our criminal lawyers today if you have violated ADVO terms.

3. More Funding for Courts

To ensure these reforms are effective, the government has allocated $39 million to improve the court system. This includes:

Hiring more magistrates.

Upgrading courtrooms.

This investment is designed to speed up domestic violence cases and reduce backlogs. As a result, both victims and accused individuals can expect a faster path to justice.

What The New NSW Domestic Violence Reforms Mean for You

If You're a Victim of Domestic Violence

These reforms offer stronger protection and better access to justice. If you're experiencing domestic violence, you don't have to go through it alone. Seek legal advice to understand your rights and apply for the right orders or support.

If You Are Accused of Domestic Violence

Also, being accused can be overwhelming. However, you still have rights. It's crucial to have an experienced legal team who understands the new laws. We can defend your case thoroughly.

Why Choose O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors?

At O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors, we have years of experience dealing with domestic violence cases. Whether you're seeking protection or facing charges, our team will stand by your side.

Expert Legal Advice : We give you straightforward, easy-to-understand guidance.

: We give you straightforward, easy-to-understand guidance. Experienced Representation : We know how to navigate the legal system effectively.

: We know how to navigate the legal system effectively. Client-Centered Service: We focus on achieving the best possible outcome for you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.