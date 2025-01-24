Elise Hodder death: Alleged killer driver Connor Mathiasson requests change to allow fish and chips shop work

Are you in sticky situation with the law? Or have you suddenly found yourself on the other side of the thin blue line? Whether you are guilty or not, here's what to expect when you are facing criminal proceedings.

A young man accused of killing a model and injuring others while trying to leave a Melbourne rave has requested a bail change to allow him to continue to work at a fish and chips shop.

Connor Mathiasson, 23, was charged with offences including culpable driving causing death after allegedly mowing down Elise Hodder, 24, in the early morning of October 13 last year.

He appeared supported by his dad in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday, as his lawyers asked Magistrate Brett Sonnet to lessen some of his bail conditions.

Lawyer Avi Furstenberg requested Mr Mathiasson's curfew be extended to 11pm and the a reduction in the number of days his client had to report to a police station, noting it was a hour and a half round trip to do so.

"He works at a fish and chips shop and sometimes that closes a bit late, so it's for work purposes," he said.

Connor Mathiasson (right) was supported in court by his father. Picture: NewsWire/Ian Currie

Mr Sonnet approved the changes after Detective Senior Constable Jason Barry-Bassett did not oppose them, questing Mr Mathiasson on if he had continued to drive.

"No," the young man responded.

Police allege Mr Mathiasson struck and killed Ms Hodder while he was trying to reverse in a carpark at Sir Zelman Cowen Park in Kooyong, in Melbourne's southeast, where a rave was being held.

Clifton Hill model Elise Hodder died at the scene. Picture: Facebook

Mr Mathiasson was charged over the incident. Picture: Supplied

He was allegedly unlicensed, drunk and under the influence of cannabis when he got behind the wheel about 1.10am.

Police allege Mr Mathiasson was attempting to reverse out of the carpark as police arrived to break up the rave, striking one pedestrian.

Police say the alleged killer driver then accelerated forward, hitting two further pedestrians including Ms Hodder, who was trapped under the car.

Another female, aged 26, was rushed to The Alfred hospital for emergency surgery, while a man was uninjured.

Ms Hodder was remembered at a funeral on November 1 as 'irreplaceable'. Picture: Facebook

Mr Mathiasson allegedly returned a positive reading at the scene for cannabis and a blood alcohol reading of 0.178.

He was charged with five charges, including culpable driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and negligently causing serious injury and has not been required to enter pleas.

The young man was granted bail after spending two days in custody in October last year when his dad stumped up a $100,000 surety and promised to supervise his son.

In court, Mr Furstenberg noted that Mr Mathiasson was doing "exceptionally well" under a strict Court Integrated Services Program bail.

Mr Mathiasson (centre) covered his face as he was released on bail in October 2024. Picture. NewsWire/Nadir Kinani

The court was told police had been required to hand over their case against Mr Mathiasson to his lawyers last week but had failed to complete it in time.

Prosecutors requested a four week extension to February 3 which was granted after Mr Furstenberg did not oppose it.

The defense lawyer flagged Mr Mathiasson would be seeking an "expert" to review the evidence that may lead to further delays in the court case.

Mr Mathiasson will next appear in court on March 17.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.