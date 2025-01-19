Violence Against Women in Australia: A Legal Perspective

Violence against women in Australia is a profound societal issue, with far-reaching consequences. In 2024, the nation witnessed a significant increase in violence against women, marking it as one of the worst years on record for such incidents. Advocacy groups like Destroy the Joint's Counting Dead Women project reported a rise in the number of women killed due to gender-based violence, with figures escalating from 44 in 2021 to 78 in 2024.

Violence against women in Australia

This alarming trend has been described as a "national crisis", prompting widespread calls for action. However, despite increased national interest and government funding, the situation has not improved. The numbers are worrying and the amount of Australia women needing help is skyrocketing, whilst many frontline services are operating at capacity. Karen Bevan, CEO of Full Stop Australia, noted that services are experiencing enormous surges in demand across the country.

The affected women come from different backgrounds, ages, and regions. Notably, the deaths of several women in the Ballarat area, including Hannah McGuire, Rebecca Young, and Samantha Murphy, have sparked national conversations about the prevention of violence against women. As a result, rallies protesting men's violence have been organised.

The Scope of the Problem

Statistics reveal that one in three Australian women has experienced physical violence, and one in five has been subjected to sexual violence since the age of 15. Domestic and family violence disproportionately affects women, with over 60% of female homicide victims killed by a current or former partner. These figures underscore the urgent need for legal and systemic interventions to protect women and address the root causes of gender-based violence.

Legal Protections Against Violence Against Women in Australia

Australia has a comprehensive legal framework to combat violence against women, including both criminal and civil law measures. At the federal level, the Family Law Act 1975 provides protections for victims of domestic violence, while state and territory laws govern domestic violence orders (DVOs) or apprehended violence orders (AVOs).

Challenges in Accessing Justice

Despite these legal protections, many women face barriers in accessing justice. Cultural stigma, fear of retaliation, and a lack of awareness about legal rights can deter victims from seeking help. Additionally, systemic issues such as court delays and the re-traumatisation of victims during legal proceedings exacerbate the challenges faced by survivors.

Towards a Future Without Violence

Eradicating violence against women requires more than legal remedies. It necessitates a cultural shift that challenges deeply entrenched gender inequalities and fosters respect for women's rights. Education, public awareness campaigns, and early intervention programs are critical components of prevention. At the same time, governments and the legal profession must work collaboratively to ensure that victims are supported and perpetrators are held accountable.

Looking Ahead

Violence against women is a grave violation of human rights and a blight on Australian society. While significant progress has been made in strengthening legal protections and supporting survivors, much work remains to be done. We need:

More funding for frontline services,

An increase in payments to help victims of domestic violence leave their home safely,

And a review of apprehended domestic violence order (ADVO) systems.

Helplines for victims

1 800RESPECT

1800 737 732

A 24-hour national sexual assault and domestic violence counselling line for anyone who has experienced or is at risk of domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

Lifeline

13 11 14

For anyone experiencing a personal crisis or thinking about suicide.

Men's Referral Service

1300 766 491

A free phone counselling and referral service to help men to stop using violence and abuse against family members.

Immediate Needs Support Package

Is available to primary victims of domestic violence in NSW. Find out more information here. It can help pay for the following:

rent assistance

household items,

clothing and toiletries,

whitegoods and appliances,

change of locks,

security cameras,

alarm system.

