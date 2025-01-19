NSW Youth Diversion Rate Declines Amid Shifting Crime Patterns

Recent data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) reveals a significant shift in the handling of youth offenses in New South Wales. So what is happening with NSW youth diversion rates?

What is the youth diversion rate?

NSW youth diversion rate measures the proportion of young offenders directed away from the court system through police-issued warnings, cautions, or youth justice conferences. Between 2023 and 2024, the youth diversion rate fell from 51.3% in 2022/23 to 46.8%.

This decline is attributed to two main factors:

1. An increase in serious offenses committed by young people

2. A decrease in the diversion rate for high-volume offenses

Rise in serious youth offenses

However, the data shows a concerning trend of increased legal actions for more severe crimes committed by young people. For example:

Robbery was up 18.7% (100 additional cases).

Break and entering a dwelling was up 14.6% (137 additional cases).

Motor vehicle theft is up 7.4% (83 additional cases).

These offenses typically have low diversion rates (below 25%), contributing to the overall decline in youth diversion.

Decline in minor offenses: NSW youth diversion

Simultaneously, there has been a decrease in legal actions for less serious offenses that usually have high diversion rates (above 80%). Data shows:

Cannabis possession down 13.9% (138 fewer cases).

Trespass down 10.6% (158 fewer cases).

Offensive language/behaviour down 29.6% (98 fewer cases).

Changes in diversion rates for common offenses

The study also noted significant changes in diversion rates for several high-volume offenses:

Stealing from a retail store: diversion rate fell from 69% to 55%.

Driving offenses: diversion rate decreased from 29% to 23%.

Break and entering non-dwelling: diversion rate dropped from 49% to 33%.

Break and entering a dwelling: diversion rate declined from 16% to 13%.

Long-term crime trends: NSW youth diversion

BOCSAR's report also highlighted long-term trends in major crime categories over the ten years to June 2024:

Increasing crime trends

Notably, four major crime categories showed significant increases:

Domestic violence-related assault: up 28.3%.

Sexual assault: up 107.2%.

Sexual touching, sexual act, and other sexual offenses: up 31.5%.

Steal from retail store: up 30.7%.

Decreasing crime trends

Additionally, seven major crime categories experienced significant declines:

Murder: down 25.8%

Robbery: down 37.2%

Break and entering dwelling: down 38.0%

Break and entering non-dwelling: down 35.2%

Stealing from a motor vehicle: down 32.6%

Other stealing offenses: down 34.1%

Malicious damage to property: down 23.8%.

However, non-domestic violence-related assault and motor vehicle theft remained stable over the decade.

NSW youth diversion rate

Jackie Fitzgerald, Executive Director of BOCSAR, emphasised the importance of youth diversion in reducing reoffending and avoiding the negative impacts associated with court appearances. The changing landscape of youth offenses presents new challenges for the justice system in balancing accountability with rehabilitation for young offenders.

As NSW grapples with these evolving crime patterns, policymakers and law enforcement agencies will need to reassess strategies to address the rise in serious youth offenses while maintaining effective diversion programs for appropriate cases.

Recent youth crime news

The Ballina Shire mayor is demanding firm and proactive steps to reduce youth crime following a number of break and entering and stolen cars. Sharon Cadwallader said the community was fed up, stating:

"These juveniles committing these horrendous crimes right across Ballina shire, the region, the country in fact ... we're saying enough is enough."

Cadwallader asked and encouraged magistrates to put young offenders into diversionary programs, instead of detention centres. This ensures the offender is still held responsible for his crime.

