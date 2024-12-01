Fighting For Justice: Big Stories, Bold Voices

Peter O'Brien on 60 Minutes Australia: The Janine Balding Case

60 Minutes Australia: "Rotting in prison for decades now, Stephen "Shorty" Jamieson's file is marked "never to be released".

Last week, our Principal Lawyer, Peter O'Brien appeared on 60 Minutes Australia to discuss the murder case of Janine Balding. Stephen Jamieson was arrested for the murder and has spent 30+ years in prison. Now, new DNA evidence has experts questioning if Stephen committed the heinous act.

"The evidence that is available, that can be tested, should be tested to determine whether he is or isn't (guilty)." – O'Brien.

Peter O'Brien has been representing Stephen, pro bono, for nine years. O'Brien had a lot to say about the case on 60 Minutes Australia.

On the show, O'Brien delivered a compelling exposé of systemic failings, leaving audiences grappling with the unsettling question: was justice truly served? Peter also dissected the broader implications of the case, namely Stephen's questionable confession.

"There will always be a question mark in my mind over a non-recorded confession". – O'Brien.

Patrick Latham & Tim Raynor on Activist Legal Support

What does it mean to support those on the front lines of activism? Patrick Latham and Tim Raynor tackled this question head-on during a compelling discussion with the Law Society. The article, titled: 'What is activist legal support?'

In an era where protest rights are increasingly under scrutiny, the conversation couldn't have been more timely.

Patrick and Tim shared their expertise on providing legal support for activists, offering insights into the unique challenges faced by those standing up for change. From navigating arrest scenarios to ensuring access to legal representation, they highlighted the crucial role of lawyers in empowering activists to make their voices heard.

Timothy Raynor has defended multiple protestors. Raynor explains:

"Protest is a really important mechanism for change, and a lot of people who have protested have ended up on the right side of history, with the classic example being the suffragettes."

Their message was clear: advocacy doesn't stop at the courtroom doors. It extends to the streets, the rallies, and the people demanding justice.

