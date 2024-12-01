Peter O'Brien on 60 Minutes: Is Stephen Jamieson Innocent?

60 Minutes Australia Stephen Jamieson: In 1988, Australia was shaken by the brutal murder of Janine Balding, a case that quickly captured national attention. Stephen Jamieson was convicted as the ringleader of the crime and has spent the last 36 years behind bars. Yet, his consistent claims of innocence have never wavered, and new forensic evidence has now cast doubt on the validity of his conviction.

Watch the 60 Minutes Australia Janine Balding case here.

Stephen Jamieson case

Our Principal Lawyer, and renowned Criminal Lawyer, Peter O'Brien, who has been representing Jamieson pro bono for nearly a decade, has raised significant concerns about the process that led to Jamieson's incarceration. O'Brien's efforts aim to ensure justice is served—not just for his client, but for society as a whole.

One of the most compelling developments in this case is the recent discovery of new forensic evidence. DNA testing on a bandana linked to the crime has revealed five unidentified male DNA profiles. This crucial finding raises serious questions about whether all individuals involved in the crime were properly investigated and whether the evidence presented at trial was comprehensive or reliable enough to support Jamieson's conviction.

Read our other successful Criminal Case Studies.





Flaws in the collection of evidence in the Janine Baldin case

O'Brien argues that these revelations highlight systemic flaws in how evidence was handled and presented during the original trial.

The New South Wales Supreme Court is now reviewing the possibility of reopening the case. Such a move could have profound implications for Australia's legal system, particularly in terms of addressing historical miscarriages of justice.

The Future for Stephen Jamieson, will he be released?

Janine Balding's murder remains a harrowing chapter in Australia's criminal history, and reopening this case is bound to stir emotional and legal complexities. For Peter O'Brien, however, the focus remains clear: pursuing justice wherever the evidence leads. His commitment to Stephen Jamieson's case exemplifies the essential role of advocates who challenge the system to ensure fairness prevails.

The story of Stephen Jamieson is not just about one man's plea of innocence—it's about the resilience of truth and the pursuit of justice, even decades later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.