The Murder Case of Janine Balding

In September 1988, the brutal murder of 20-year-old Janine Balding shocked Australia, drawing parallels to the earlier case of nurse Anita Cobby. Janine, a bank teller from Wagga Wagga, was abducted from Sutherland railway station in Sydney, subjected to horrific sexual assaults, and ultimately drowned in a dam at Minchinbury. The crime was perpetrated by a group of five individuals: Stephen 'Shorty' Jamieson, then 22, and four teenagers aged between 14 and 16.

Janine Balding's Murder

In 1990, all five were convicted of Janine's murder. Jamieson, identified as the ringleader, received a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The severity of the crime and the youth of some perpetrators led to widespread media coverage and public outrage.

Over the years, Jamieson has consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that he was not present during the crime and that his conviction resulted from mistaken identity. His claims have gained renewed attention due to the emergence of new forensic evidence. A black bandana used to gag Janine was retested, revealing five unidentified male DNA profiles. Notably, none of these profiles matched Jamieson's DNA.





Did Stephen kill Janine Balding?

Peter O'Brien, our Principal Solicitor, has represented Jamieson pro bono for nine years. Peter has expressed serious concerns about the investigative and judicial processes that led to Jamieson's conviction. He calls for a thorough re-examination of the evidence and procedures involved. There are issues such as the conditions under which Jamieson's confession was obtained. This suggests that he was in no state to be interviewed by police, and the failure to test the newly discovered DNA against other potential suspects.

The New South Wales Supreme Court is currently considering whether to reopen the case in light of these developments. This potential inquiry underscores the importance of ensuring that convictions are based on reliable evidence and that the rights of the accused are upheld throughout the judicial process.

The future of the Janine Baldin case

The case of Janine Balding's murder remains a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of violent crime. While the pursuit of justice for Janine and her family is paramount, it is equally crucial to ensure that the legal processes leading to convictions are fair, transparent, and based on sound evidence. As the legal system revisits this case, it must balance the need for justice for the victim with the imperative of safeguarding the rights of the accused.

