Justice for Hannah Grundy – A Landmark Victory Against Online Abuse For Our Client

The case of Hannah Grundy, our client, has gained national attention after it was recently featured in Australian Story: Betrayal. It tells a shocking story of online abuse and AI generated pornographic images.

Hannah Grundy on ABC's Australian Story

Our top Criminal Lawyer, Sidnie Sarang, represented Hannah through this harrowing ordeal. Hannah needed legal support when she faced a push back from the police who were handling her case.

Hannah's ordeal began in August 2022 when she discovered violent, degrading AI-generated pornographic content of herself. These false images were posted on disturbing websites. Also, the graphic content included polls encouraging heinous acts, all posted anonymously. Shockingly, the website even listed Hannah's full name and Instagram. It even shared that she lived in Sydney.

Hannah Grundy Betrayal from a friend

Worryingly, the images of Hannah's face were taken from her private social media accounts. This meant that whoever did this, was one of her friends who had access to her images. Through some initial investigation, Hannah Grundy came to the realisation that whoever made this website used to work with her in a university bar. She then realised it was her good friend, the bar supervisor where she used to work.

Hannah went to the police with this information, but the police said it was not enough to charge him.

After receiving no significant action from the police, Sidnie Sarang intervened to help Hannah push for justice. It was a long and arduous process, but the perpetrator was finally arrested. After lengthy legal proceedings, the accused was sentenced to nine years imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 5.5 years, by Judge Culver in the District Court at the Downing Centre.

Online abuse & AI generated pornographic content

Hannah's case is a tragic example of the damage caused by online anonymity, AI manipulation, and the failure of early intervention. What began as a seemingly hopeless situation—where even a defamation case was challenging due to the anonymous nature of the culprit—turned into a testament of legal perseverance.

Sidnie Sarang advocated tirelessly to ensure justice for Hannah Grundy. However, the case also highlights the gaps in current legislation regarding cyber abuse and AI generated images. It also shows the need for reforms to better protect victims of online abuse.

This case not only represents a personal victory for Hannah Grundy but also sets a significant precedent for victims of cyber abuse in Australia. It calls for greater police involvement and swifter legal action against perpetrators who use technology for malicious purposes.

This story also serves as a reminder that online abuse must be taken seriously. With the right legal team, justice can be served, even in the darkest of circumstances.

Need a lawyer for online abuse?

