Australia's true crime podcasts have a thriving scene! With a wealth of compelling shows covering everything from notorious crimes to the intricacies of the legal system. Our criminal lawyers at the firm are hooked, are you?!

Whether you're looking for deep investigative journalism or practical legal advice, there's something for everyone. Here are some top podcasts/series to tune into.

Australia's true crime podcasts

#1 True Crime Podcasts: Casefile

One of the most popular true crime podcasts, Casefile is famous for its meticulous research and gripping storytelling. The anonymous host delivers fact-based narratives of both Australian and international crimes. With over 100 episodes, Casefile remains a staple for true crime lovers looking for a straightforward, journalistic approach.

#2 True Crime Podcasts: Trace

Produced by the ABC, Trace delves into unsolved Australian cold cases. Its first season investigated the 1980 murder of Maria James, and the podcast's detailed reporting has contributed to cases being reopened. For those who enjoy investigative journalism with a real-world impact, *Trace* is a must-listen.

#3 True Crime Podcast: The Teacher's Pet

This groundbreaking podcast, hosted by Hedley Thomas, explored the 1982 disappearance of Lynette Dawson. The popularity of The Teacher's Pet played a significant role in the 2018 arrest of Chris Dawson, highlighting the power of podcasts in uncovering new evidence. Though no longer available due to legal reasons, it set the standard for investigative true crime podcasts in Australia.

#4 True Crime Podcast: Crime Junkie

Though based in the U.S., Crime Junkie has a large following in Australia. Hosted by Ashley Flowers, it covers a new case each week, offering clear and engaging storytelling. Its focus on victim advocacy makes it a hit with listeners looking for a compassionate approach to true crime.

#5 Top True Crime Podcasts: Legal Aid NSW Criminal Law Division Podcasts

For those interested in the practical side of criminal law, Legal Aid NSW offers podcasts covering legal practice in New South Wales. Featuring senior solicitors and barristers, these podcasts provide in-depth discussions on legal topics like bail applications and ethics, making them valuable for both law students and practitioners.

#6 True Crime Podcasts: Gertie's Law

Produced with the Victorian Supreme Court, Gertie's Law offers an insider's view of the Australian justice system. The podcast features interviews with judges and senior lawyers who explain court processes and examine major cases. If you want to better understand how the courts work, this is the podcast for you.

Top true crime podcast #7: Crime X

Crime X is a newer addition to Australia's true crime podcasting scene, but it has quickly made a name for itself. The show offers a range of investigative podcasts, each one diving deep into notorious criminal cases from around the world. The quality of storytelling and depth of research make Crime X a strong contender for true crime enthusiasts who crave more in-depth stories.

True crime podcast #8: Background Briefing

If you enjoy investigative journalism, Background Briefing by the ABC is one to add to your list. This podcast explores major issues in Australian society, often focusing on criminal justice, corruption, and social injustice. With a dedication to uncovering the truth and holding powerful institutions accountable, Background Briefing offers in-depth investigations that make you think critically about Australia's legal and political systems.

Australia's top true crime podcasts

Australia's true crime and legal podcasts offer something for every listener. Whether you're fascinated by cold cases, looking to explore the inner workings of the court system, or want to dive into deep investigative journalism, there's a podcast for you. These shows not only entertain but also educate and inform, making them essential listening for anyone interested in the intersection of crime and justice.

Happy listening!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.